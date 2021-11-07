Wayne DAR lays wreaths on the graves of War of Independence patriots

The sentiment behind Jolene Dyer’s efforts to locate and identify the graves of Independence War veterans buried in Wayne County is gone but not forgotten.

This year they can be honored by participating with Wooster-Wayne Daughters of the American Revolution through national crowns across America.

Dyer, a member of the local DAR, said the organization was seeking sponsors of $ 15 each for wreaths for 35 Revolutionary War patriots buried in 24 cemeteries in the area.

Wreaths to honor veteran family members and friends are also available for sponsorship.

Locate, clean up and document graves

Dyer and others working with her have spent the past year exploring cemeteries throughout Wayne County to identify and mark the graves of Revolutionary War soldiers.

From locating the sites to cleaning them up, Dyer said, she herself has spent hundreds of hours on the project, documenting each soldier to ensure that a bronze medallion, available through Veterans Affairs, is placed on each burial site.

She and her associates have proven the service of 35 out of at least 50 Revolutionary War soldiers buried in Wayne County.

The annual portion of DAR in the National Wreaths Across America program, in conjunction with the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, gives residents the opportunity to lay a wreath at the graves of verified Revolutionary War patriots.

By creating a “place” option for sponsorship, donations can also be directed to other specific veterans buried in the area.

The project to find and identify the Independence War soldiers buried in Wayne County required extensive research, said Dyer, often with assistance from Cheryl Abernathy, Victoria Calhoun and Deb Kitko, director of the genealogy at the Wayne County Public Library in Wooster.

“Their stories have been lost”

“I have a notebook this thick,” Dyer said, gesturing to indicate its thickness. “Many (of the documented soldiers) have lived quite old. In many cases they have no family around and their stories have been lost.”

Some moved to Wayne County because they received land grants for their service.

Three of the identified soldiers are buried on land now owned by the Ohio Department of Wildlife, Dyer said.

Descendants of Revolutionary War soldier Frederick Rice include local DAR members Katy Wertz, Becky Hershey and Cathy Ballinger.

Rice was born in 1753 in Pennsylvania and died in 1848 in Wayne County at the age of 94. Buried in Wooster Cemetery, Rice served during the War of Independence at Valley Forge.

On a recent fall afternoon, two of Dyer’s grandchildren, Claire, 5, and Emma, ​​2, Dyer accompanied her to the grave of Peter Edmonds, a war veteran of Independence buried in Warner Hill Cemetery, located in a secluded spot just west of Wooster on Old Route 30. Near his burial site is a memorial marking the site of an old blockhouse.

Take the kids, discuss service and sacrifice

Dyer advised taking his children and grandchildren on these excursions, where, hopefully, they can discuss the service and sacrifices offered by the veterans whose graves they visit.

Wreaths Across America’s mission is to remember the dead, honor their service, and promote education on the cost of freedom, Dyer said.

For more information on sponsorship options and crown placement, visitwww.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OH0123P.

Dyer pointed out that the drop-down menu should be used to specify the placement of the crown location.

The wreaths designated for the graves of the Wayne County War of Independence will be placed for my members of the DAR. All others will be collected from Dyer’s home to be placed by the sponsors themselves.

For more information, contact Dyer at [email protected] Anyone interested in helping DAR members lay wreaths at the Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery for its December 18 celebration of National Wreath Day across America should also contact Dyer.