Wanted: Salvation Army worker against human trafficking

SARATOGA SPRINGS Human trafficking is such a serious problem in the region that the Salvation Army’s Saratoga Springs Corps is looking for a second worker to deal with the problem.

A member of the New York State Interagency Human Trafficking Working Group, The Salvation Army recently promoted Sarah Fritch to the role of Anti-Human Trafficking Case Manager, and is currently seeking referrals. candidates for a clinical specialist in the fight against human trafficking, Fritchs former post.

As part of the task force, the non-profit agency is working with local and federal law enforcement and non-governmental organizations to provide comprehensive services to victims of human trafficking, the captain said on Friday. Bree Barker of the Salvation Army Corps in Saratoga Springs.

On Thursday, the Salvation Army served 48 victims of human trafficking this year and trained 577 service professionals.

Human trafficking is the illegal act of transporting or coercing people to profit from their work or service, usually in the form of forced labor or sexual exploitation.

Tourist destinations such as the spa town and Lake George can be considered hot spots for this, Barker said in an interview.

It certainly is, especially in places where there are a lot of sporting events, track or harness racing and then just a lot of gambling, said Barker, referring to the Schenectadys Rivers Casino.

Other hot spots are where major freeways meet, such as the Northway and I-90, Barker said.

The Salvation Army, along with other sub-recipients, have received state and federal government grants to provide support to young victims of human trafficking. The agency has had an employee dedicated to anti-human trafficking efforts for at least 18 months.

We offer case management, closure services, training at places like police departments, schools and hospitals and outreach, and then some preventive services as well as outreach programs, said Barker.

When we identify young people who may be victims or certainly at risk, they were able to work with those families, said Barker.

They are available whenever we have a call for someone who may be a certified victim or even just a possible victim, they can work with them and they can have someone they can rely on and that they can call. They can reach out so that they can connect them to services that we already have here or to services that exist in other areas.

The Salvation Army works with various hotels and motels primarily in the Lake George area, but also in Spa City to provide prevention services.

We supply makeup wipes and bar soap to big hotel chains, small family run hotels and motels, the whole range – and on the back of those items is a sticker with the national hotline that connects us as well, said Barker.

In cases of human trafficking, especially sex trafficking, a victim will likely only have time for herself except in the toilet, she said.

So these pieces (wipes and bars of soap) are strategically placed so that if John checked the piece, you wouldn’t notice the stick because it would be at the bottom, but when the individual opened the soap to use, he would make it see the sticker on the back and you might be able to ask for help.

Local data points are difficult to determine, Barker said, due to the hidden nature of the crime.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said the department had not had any human trafficking cases in recent years. A spokesperson for the Saratoga Springs Police Department could not be reached.

It’s something very common, but it’s pretty hard to see, Barker said. But for anyone interested in knowing a little more, we offer training to be able to recognize some of the red flags that you might not normally recognize as trafficking, but which you would easily see in an individual, and so being able to identify them red flags can really help save a life.

The most recent state and national data available is from 2019.

New York had 454 cases of trafficking (312 for sex trafficking, 52 for labor trafficking, 23 involving both and 67 that were not specified) in 2019, the most recent statistics available from the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Just over 800 victims, 173 traffickers and 83 trafficking companies have been identified, according to data from the hotline.

Nearly 700 arrests and 420 convictions were pronounced for sex trafficking from 2008 to 2019 in New York.

At the same time, 45 arrests and 34 convictions were pronounced for labor trafficking.

There were 11,500 nationwide human trafficking “situations” that were identified through the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2019, an increase from 10,915 in 2018 and to 8,774 in 2017.

Over a longer period, 63,380 human trafficking situations were recorded via the national hotline from December 2007 to December 2019. Human trafficking situations can involve more than one victim.

The hotline says there were 22,326 identified victims and survivors in 2019, an increase of almost 20% in the number of victims and survivors who contacted the hotline directly.

Direct contact with the hotline is significant, the agency said, as the trafficking hotline does not contact law enforcement or take any action on behalf of the victim or survivor without that person’s consent. .

Categories: News