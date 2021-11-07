Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson says he would love to make a Bollywood film | Briefing





It’s always exciting to see the greatest Hollywood actors that we grew up watching star in our movies. From Will Smiths cameo in Student Of The Year 2 to Sylvester Stalone in Kambakkht Ishq to Rebecca Breeds in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, many international stars have worked in Bollywood films. Another A-lister who might be added to this list (or rather want to be added) is Dawyne Johnson.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson Lovingly known as The Rock to fans, Dawyne expressed interest in working in Bollywood. In a recent interview, the Red Notice actor said he would love to make a movie in Indian cinema. He said, I would love that (make a Bollywood movie). I always said that. I would like to find out which is the way. I felt there should be more connective tissue between Hollywood and Bollywood.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson Especially when so many of our releases aren’t just theatrical, but they’re also on streaming platforms, where there are so many more opportunities. There must be a way to converge, he added.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson The star has also expressed her desire to visit and travel India. He has longed to come to India since his days of struggle. There were a few tours we planned to go to India during my pro wrestling days, but it failed for some reason. I was looking forward to this because my friends The Undertaker and Stone Cold Steve Austin were coming back from India and would say you have to go because we had a great time and the crowd was crazy, he said .

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson The actor enjoys immense love and fans in India, even actors from Bollywood. He has already appreciated the desire for love that was pouring out on him. The love I get from a lot of actors in India is genuine. I can feel it, all the way, here. I love the energy and the love of India has been amazing over the years. By the way, I followed that love when I was wrestling in WWE because wrestling is so important in India, he said.

Instagram / Dwayne Johnson It would be amazing to see him shake a leg on a Bollywood song or throw carts in a fight scene in a desi action movie. However, it should be more than just a cameo role.

