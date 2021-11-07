Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Wins 19th Consecutive Section II Women’s Volleyball Crown





SARATOGA SPRINGS Defending NYSPHSAA Class A women’s volleyball champion Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Spartans showed she is ready to run in a 19th consecutive appearance in the final four of the tournament. State. On Saturday, the Spartans reached their 19th consecutive Section II championship with a dominant sweep of 25-6, 25-15, 25-4 against Foothills Council champion Queensbury. The Spartans won the 2019 Class A State Championship. No Section II volleyball or state tournament games were held in the 2020-21 school year due to pandemic restrictions of coronavirus. Burnt Hills will face the regional semi-final winner between Section III champion Fulton and Section X champion Massena in the regional final at 5 p.m. Friday at Gloversville High School. Main outside striker Callie Chevalier led the Spartans with 18 kills and 17 digs, while Carlie Rzeszotarski connected for 17 assists and 13 digs with a game of 32 assists and 15 digs from Danielle DeBonis. Six of the girls [from the 2019 state championship team] are still here and they have played a major role in the squad, said Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake coach Gary Bynon. We bring Carlie back [Rzeszotarski] and she was the States MVP in sophomore and Callie [Chevalier]. They are a pair of powerful outside hitters. Earlier this season, Bynon captured his 800th career coaching victory while guiding the team to a 20-0 record in the spring and 16-0 at the Suburban Council this season. Bynon was quick to credit Queensbury’s season, posting an unbeaten Foothills Council record and reaching the Class A final. It just shows that the work [coach] Tyler [Carey] made in Queensbury, he said. The first game was what it was. In the second game, they were still fighting. Thanks to him and his program and the work he does there. They’re here in the final and that’s a great thing, the job he’s doing there is amazing. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: High school sports, Sports

