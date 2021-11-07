Astroworld Festival: Authorities investigate how spectators were unable to escape deadly wave of crowds





The crowd at the sold-out Astroworld festival on Friday night was so tight that when members of the public were pushed towards the stage, some told CNN they were crushed against each other to the point of not being able to breathe and faint.

Local officials vowed to launch an investigation into what led to the tragedy of the music festival titled and hosted by rapper Travis Scott, saying they would review video of the stage and assess how the venue was set up.

The investigation will cover “what caused, one, the problem with the influx of crowds, and two, which prevented people from being able to escape this situation,” Houston Fire Chief Sam Pea said on Saturday. .

The Houston Police Department’s homicide and narcotics divisions are involved in the investigation, but the investigation is not treated as a criminal investigation, police said.

“We’re definitely watching all the video footage, we’re talking to witnesses, we’re talking to event planners,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told CNN on Saturday. “It happened at one of the county facilities last night, so we’re looking at everything.” The chaos sent at least 25 people to hospital, and 13 of them remained there on Saturday afternoon, Turner said. Five of them are under 18, he said. The ages of the deceased victims ranged from 14 to 27, and the age of a person killed remains unknown, Turner said. The causes of their deaths are pending determination by the medical examiner, Pea said. With 50,000 people in attendance at NRG Park – the stadium complex where the Astrodome and NRG Stadium are located – the wave of crowds started rolling in after 9pm on Friday. “The crowd, for some reason, started pushing and leaping towards the front of the stage, which squeezed people up front, they couldn’t escape this situation,” Pea told CNN. Scott was on the outdoor stage when he stopped and gazed at the crowd in confusion as an ambulance with flashing lights passed through the audience, according to a video of the event. Scott posted on his Instagram story on Saturday that he was sending prayers to the lives lost, adding that he was working with authorities in Houston. “Honestly, I’m just devastated,” Scott said, sighing several times and rubbing his forehead. “We are currently working to identify families so that we can help them through this difficult time.” “It was like we were drowning in a pool filled with only people” With dozens of people injured as they were pushed to on stage, some members of the audience told CNN they couldn’t breathe and believed they were in danger of dying. Sarai Sierra, who attended the festival to celebrate her birthday, said she saw several people unable to breathe after Scott appeared on stage. “I really thought if I fell it would have been the end of me. I spent at least 15 minutes getting pushed around by mosh pits or just because people were ‘raging’,” Sierra said. Sierra, who attended the festival with her friends and family, added that she had seen around 20 people unable to breathe, including one who had had a seizure in front of her eyes. “It was like we were drowning in a pool full of people,” she said. Nick Johnson and Angel Rodriguez, who also attended the festival, said a crowd atmosphere has built up over a long period of time. “It went on for over two hours,” Johnson said. “It just got worse and worse, everyone’s like, you just can’t breathe, you just feel like there’s a blanket weighted over you.” And once people were pushed to the stage, breathing got harder, Rodriguez explained. “When you get pushed back, people always fall,” Rodriguez said. The security guard lost consciousness In 2019, the festival faced a similar circumstance as three people were trampled and hospitalized as thousands rushed to enter the festival. Authorities stepped up security after the 2019 trampling incident, mobilizing 528 Houston police officers at the concert and 755 other private security officers, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. Still, a security guard was punched in the neck during the concert as he tried to restrain a member of the audience. “When he was examined he lost consciousness. They administered Narcan,” Finner said at a press conference on Saturday. “He was resuscitated and the medical staff noticed a sting similar to what you would get if someone tried to inject. That’s part of that.” Additionally, there were several other incidents on Friday where the drug was administered, Pea said. Narcan is a medicine used to treat overdoses of narcotics. Other attempts to save lives included some people administering CPR. Former Marine Lucas Naccarati said he performed CPR on two people who passed out. “It was a different world. I immediately thought, ‘It’s not OK. Someone is going to die here, “he told CNN.” I have never seen a massive amount of bodies fall so quickly before. “

