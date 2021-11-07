The 36th Los Angeles Marathon underway this morning





It is estimated that 15,000 people were to participate in the 36th Los Angeles Marathon which started Sunday morning at Dodger Stadium. The wheelchair users started the race at 6.30am, followed by the elite women 15 minutes later and the elite men and the full peloton at 6:55 am. Most participants should take three to five hours to complete the 26.2 mile course from downtown to the finish line in Century City. Many elite runners, including some of the fastest in the world, will likely finish the race in just over two hours. Bayelign Teshager Ethiopia won the 2020 LA Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 26 seconds. Marguerite Muriuki from Kenya easily won the women’s race with a time of 2:29:27. Small, passionate groups of fans and supporters – clapping and waving signs – lined the streets of downtown Los Angeles early Sunday to provide cheers and bottled water for runners. Christina Moore, 28, from North Hollywood, stood in front of City Hall with two friends to cheer on her fiance, Artoun Nazareth, 27. About six months ago, when Nazareth started training for the marathon, he couldn’t run 10 minutes without resting, Moore said. Now he can handle it all without stopping his insanity, she said. I can not do that. Nazareth hopes to finish the race in less than 5 hours. Nazareth woke up at 3 a.m. turning around, which Moore said woke her up. They were out about an hour and a half later. Now, while awaiting his arrival, Moore and couple Emma Wold, 26, and Tyler Beardsley, 27, have unveiled homemade rally signs. One read, Crush it, Artoun and another Jazzy Nazzy Is Speedy Weedy, a nod to the Nazareth surname. The group of friends love to bicker, Beardsley said. Some gang members joked that Nazareth would never run a marathon. And he says, well, I’ll show you, said Beardsley. It looks a lot like, you tell me I can’t do it. I’ll make sure it gets done. As Nazareth ran past in his gray shirt and red shorts, he beamed at his personal cheering team, patted his behind, and darted forward. The marathon will force the closure of large sections of Sunset, Santa Monica, San Vicente and Wilshire boulevards, Rodeo Drive, Sepulveda Boulevard, Doheny Drive and dozens of side streets throughout the afternoon. The morning is expected to be marked by low clouds and fog, with temperatures between 50 and 50 and possible light drizzle, said David Gomberg, a meteorologist with the Oxnard National Weather Service. Conditions are expected to improve by mid-morning, with temperatures approaching the mid-1960s by noon, he said. This year’s marathon has been delayed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race traditionally takes place in March.

