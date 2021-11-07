Chorus demanding ‘Padma Shri’ award for actor Puneeth Rajkumar grows up





Bangalore: The chorus demanding the ‘Padma Shri’ award posthumously to recently deceased film star Kannada Puneeth Rajkumar appears to be increasing, as two Karnataka government ministers on Sunday urged the chief minister to make a recommendation to the Center to this regard. Believed to be the star of the Kannada movie theater, Puneeth, the youngest of five children of actor and morning idol Dr Rajkumar, died of cardiac arrest on October 29 at the age of 46. Agriculture Minister BC Patil said that Puneeth Rajkumar should have received Padma Shri during his lifetime for his accomplishments, but unfortunately, as he is no longer with us physically, it is to be given to him posthumously. “As a fan, I also join other fans (in their request). Being part of the government, I urge the chief minister to recommend the same to the Center. Puneeth is qualified for this not only as as an actor, but also for his service to society, ”said the actor-turned-politician, adding that if the matter went to cabinet, she would get unanimous consent. Tourism Minister Anand Singh also told Haveri: “Puneeth Rajkumar is a person who had the mentality of serving humanity, he joined us in several public service campaigns like the Pulse Polio Campaign, when I was in social work … my support for asking her asking Padma Shri. “ Kannada actor Prem also wanted Puneeth Rajkumar to receive the Padma Shri Award at the earliest. A top congressional leader and leader of the state opposition, Siddaramaiah recently urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to award Padma Shri posthumously in Puneeth. “The love and affection that Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar has earned is more important than any title or award. I urge the Prime Minister of India to award Padma Shri posthumously to Puneeth Rajkumar. Her acting and contribution to society deserve even more praise, “he tweeted. . Recently, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, responding to a question from the media on such a request, said: “There are rules on when and who from what sectors should be recommended for the Padma awards, it will sort of be a unanimous recommendation for Puneeth Rajkumar. As a government that looks at everything, we will make a decision. “ He said the whole state and government had love and respect for Puneeth Rajkumar. Padma Shri is one of India’s highest civilian honors, awarded annually on the eve of Republic Day, for distinguished service. Puneeth, known as “Appu” and “Powerstar” by his fans, made his screen debut when he was only six months old and won a national award as a child artist for the movie Bettada Hoovu. He then reappeared as a lead actor in 2002 and starred in 29 films, delivering big hits.

