Malavika Mohanan Prepares to Resume Bollywood Career | Bollywood

Malavika Mohanan made her Hindi film debut with Beyond The Clouds in 2017. Four years later, she returns to Hindi cinema, this time with a full-fledged Bollywood film, Yudhra.

So what took her away? I’ve seen people making movies just to keep the momentum going. There have been so many movies that have come my way after Beyond The Clouds that any other newcomer would love to be a part of. As for me, unless I feel my intuition telling me to be a part of a project, I don’t feel motivated enough to say yes to something, she said, adding that she signed another film from. Bollywood and can’t wait to release Hindi movies. , back to back.

Mohanan has solidified his position as a bankable actor in the Tamil film industry with films like Petta (2019) and Master. But she admits that she feels no pressure to reach a similar celebrity in Bollywood. She shares, There is a desire to shake things up and experience incredible characters. I am more excited than nervous.

She adds, I read somewhere that we always tend to think so much about the next step that we stop living and enjoying the present. I am having fun with all the success I have in the Tamil film industry and the exciting things happening in Bollywood as well.

In the future, the actor wants to chart a career path like Alia Bhatt in the industry. From Highway (2014) and Udta Punjab (2016) to Raazi (2018), she has played all kinds of roles. It’s no fun as an actor to be stuck in the same rut. I’m aware of the things I can’t do, but I see myself adapting to different types of roles, concludes Mohanan.