News and independent media / Getty Images Terence Wilson, a founding member of UB40 who was known to fans of the pioneering reggae group as Astro, has died of a short illness. He was 64 years old. Wilson’s death was confirmed Saturday on his band’s official Twitter page, UB40 with Ali Campbell & Astro. “We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro passed away today after a very brief illness,” the statement read. “The world will never be the same without him.” The current and separate iteration of the UB40 group, which Wilson left in 2013, has also confirmed the singer’s death. “Our sincere condolences to his family,” the group tweeted. UB40 was formed in Birmingham, England in the late 1970s when reggae was becoming an outlet for the country’s working class youth to express issues of racism and poverty. UB40 takes its name from the UK Unemployment Benefit Map, a form they reproduced as the cover of their 1980 debut album Sign out. “I went through the same scam as most black people in the late ’70s,” Wilson said The Guardian in an interview in May, SEO the stop-and-frisk “sus law” of the day, which often unfairly targeted men of color. “It was a weekly event. We found it more difficult to write love songs than activist lyrics because it was much easier to write about things that you had witnessed or that you had witnessed. had read. It felt natural to us. ” Youtube

The four-time Grammy-nominated group topped the UK singles charts with the cover “Red Red Wine”, an American crossover favorite, as well as a cover of the Elvis Presley classic “(I Can’t Help) Falling In. Love With You “and” I Got You Babe “with Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders. In 2013 Wilson left UB40 and formed his own version of the group alongside former members Ali Campbell and Mickey Virtue. “Since Astro joined my band, it’s been a rebirth for us”, Campbell noted in a 2016 interview. “Me and Astro are enough to make fans happy, they vote with their feet.” Wilson and Campbell continued to release music and perform, and were planning a tour in 2022 for their latest album, Unprecedented, until Wilson’s death. Earlier this year, another founding member of UB40, saxophonist and band songwriter Brian Travers, also passed away. following a battle with cancer.

