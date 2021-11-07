India: but who wants Bollywood skin?

After twenty-five days behind bars, Aryan Khan was finally released on bail on Thursday, October 28. His father, Shah Rukh Khan, the demigod of Indian cinema, would have greeted the news with “tears of joy”, according to the lawyer of the young man of 23 years. For three weeks, the whole of India was suspended from the fate of Aryan Khan. And the media have not missed a crumb of this soap opera. Minute by minute, they recounted the battle of the beloved Indian star to get her son out of prison.

On October 2, Aryan Khan was arrested in front of television cameras after the narcotics brigade raided a cruise ship off Mumbai. If no illicit substance is found in his possession, the police accuse him of being involved in drug trafficking.

Behind the scandal, political and religious reasons

Very quickly, the affair turned into a political storm. In opposition, Congress Party MP Shashi Tharoor denounces a “witch hunt” against Shah Rukh Khan. Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Executive Mehbooba Mufti castigates a “parody of justice” targeting “Muslims to satisfy the sadistic desires of the BJP electorate”, the ruling Hindu nationalists. Some commentators do not hesitate to speak of “harassment” and qualify the episode of “vendetta” against Shah Rukh Khan.

But why go after the iconic actor? With over a hundred films to his credit, he is the most famous Indian Muslim. And its popularity extends far beyond the borders of the subcontinent. “Shah Rukh Khan is a Muslim married to a Hindu, and Aryan Khan is the result of this mixed union, which does not please Hindu extremists”, judge Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, author of several books on Hindu nationalism.

The 55-year-old star with the irresistible smile was a big part of the success of My name is khan, a film released in 2010 which tackles the theme of Islamophobia. “He did it artistically, in his own way. Shah Rukh Khan embodies the philosophy of love as opposed to hate, and, although he is a Muslim, he is a secular icon,” said Kaveree Bamzai, a columnist specializing in Indian cinema. Of the film, there will remain a cult line: “My name is Khan and I am not a terrorist.”

Personally, Shah Rukh Khan is cautious in his positions. In 2015, after the despicable lynching of a Muslim suspected of keeping beef – a sacred animal in India – in his refrigerator, the actor warned against religious intolerance, which “risked bringing back the India in the Dark Ages “. His comment drew him the wrath of extremists, who accused him of being an agent of Pakistan, India’s enemy brother.

Bollywood, a showcase of Indian diversity in the nationalist viewfinder

With an average of 2,000 films produced per year, Bollywood is a weapon of sweet power without commonality. This did not escape Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In October 2019, he received at his home representatives of the Indian film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan. The head of government had asked his guests to put “the power of creativity at the service of the nation”. An injunction open to interpretation.

“Bollywood celebrates a plural and multi-faith India that goes against the nationalist idea of ​​cinema that this government has,” says Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most prominent actors, and the simple fact of not openly supporting the government makes it a target. ” Those who are loyal, on the other hand, are rewarded, says the analyst. For example, actor Akshay Kumar, known for his films with patriotic overtones, had the honor of interviewing the Prime Minister in 2019. Since coming to power seven years ago, Narendra Modi has never responded. to a single question from journalists at a press conference. “We are witnessing an attempt to overhaul Bollywood so that it corresponds to the image that this government would like to project of India,” said Kaveree Bamzai.

Bollywood has been in the crosshairs of Hindu nationalists for several years. In 2015, another celebrity, Aamir Khan, who is not related to his namesake, worried about the growing intolerance plaguing the country. Several BJP members had bombarded him with criticism, saying he was seeking to defame the country. Last year, following the suicide of rising star actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Rhea Chakraborty spent nearly a month in prison, accused of supplying her with drugs, while the investigation had found a suicide.

Content is also targeted, including those broadcast on streaming platforms. In March, a government child protection agency asked Netflix to stop broadcasting the series. Bombay Begumes, on the grounds that minors are represented there consuming drugs.

Previously, Amazon faced legal action over its Indian political series Tandav. BJP politicians accused the fiction of depicting Hindu gods in a derogatory manner, forcing the director to apologize and remove the contentious scenes. A member of the youth wing of the ruling party also pinned a kissing scene between a Hindu and a Muslim in the series A decent boy.

After the announcement of Aryan Khan’s release, the planet of Bollywood is breathing again. Until the next case? In the columns of theIndian Express, ipolitical analyst Pratap Bhanu Mehta wonders: “If the stars can be so easily crushed, what about us, mere specks of dust under the boot of the state?”



