Extra Harry Potter and the Sweet Love Story of Hollywood star Margot Robbie

Hollywood star Margot Robbie met producer Tom Ackerley on the set of Suite Française in 2013, and the two tied the knot in 2016.

Harry Potter superfan Margot Robbie ended up marrying an extra from the iconic wizarding films.

The Hollywood actress has become a fixture on our screens after her appearances on Wolf of Wall Street and DC’s Suicide Squad.

Margot has previously explained how much she loved Harry Potter growing up, and in 2016 she married Tom Ackerley.

Tom, 31, played a Hogwarts student and fans might recognize him as the kid who was pushed by Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton).

Draco walked past him to take a closer look at Buckbeak in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

He also played a student in Philosopher's Stone and the Chamber of Secrets.



























Last year, Margot appeared on The Graham Norton Show and revealed that she was a “huge nerd” for the books.

She told the host: “My husband is in the Harry Potter movies. I know, I was like, ‘If you had told me earlier that we would have been married real quick.’

"But he was an extra when he was little, he was one of the Slytherin extras when Draco pushes some children aside to see Buckbeak in the third book." He pushes my husband aside.



















The couple first met on the set of Suite française in 2013, then started dating a year later.

He was the third assistant director in the romantic war drama.

Tom co-founded production company LuckyChap Entertainment with his other half Margot.

Margot and Tom worked together on I, Tonya where she played figure skater Tonya Harding.

















Tom was one of the producers of the film.

He has also been a producer on Terminal and Dreamland – with both films starring his wife – as well as Promising Young Woman.

In an interview with Vogue, Margot described herself as the ultimate single girl before meeting Tom.

The idea of ​​relationships made me want to throw up, and then it took hold of me, she said.

We had been friends for so long. I’ve always been in love with him, but I thought he would never love me back. Don’t do it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell her you like her

And then it happened, and I was like, of course, we were together. It makes so much sense, like nothing has ever made sense before.

