Entertainment
Extra Harry Potter and the Sweet Love Story of Hollywood star Margot Robbie
Hollywood star Margot Robbie met producer Tom Ackerley on the set of Suite Française in 2013, and the two tied the knot in 2016.
Image: Getty Images North America)
Harry Potter superfan Margot Robbie ended up marrying an extra from the iconic wizarding films.
The Hollywood actress has become a fixture on our screens after her appearances on Wolf of Wall Street and DC’s Suicide Squad.
Margot has previously explained how much she loved Harry Potter growing up, and in 2016 she married Tom Ackerley.
Tom, 31, played a Hogwarts student and fans might recognize him as the kid who was pushed by Draco Malfoy (Tom Felton).
Draco walked past him to take a closer look at Buckbeak in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.
He also played a student in Philosopher’s Stone and the Chamber of Secrets.
Last year, Margot appeared on The Graham Norton Show and revealed that she was a “huge nerd” for the books.
She told the host: “My husband is in the Harry Potter movies. I know, I was like, ‘If you had told me earlier that we would have been married real quick.’
“But he was an extra when he was little, he was one of the Slytherin extras when Draco pushes some children aside to see Buckbeak in the third book.” He pushes my husband aside.
(
Picture:
Getty)
The couple first met on the set of Suite française in 2013, then started dating a year later.
He was the third assistant director in the romantic war drama.
Tom co-founded production company LuckyChap Entertainment with his other half Margot.
Margot and Tom worked together on I, Tonya where she played figure skater Tonya Harding.
(
Picture:
Broadimage / REX / Shutterstock)
(
Picture:
Getty)
Get all showbiz news straight to your inbox. Sign up for the free Mirror Showbiz newsletter.
Tom was one of the producers of the film.
He has also been a producer on Terminal and Dreamland – with both films starring his wife – as well as Promising Young Woman.
In an interview with Vogue, Margot described herself as the ultimate single girl before meeting Tom.
The idea of relationships made me want to throw up, and then it took hold of me, she said.
We had been friends for so long. I’ve always been in love with him, but I thought he would never love me back. Don’t do it weird, Margot. Don’t be stupid and tell her you like her
And then it happened, and I was like, of course, we were together. It makes so much sense, like nothing has ever made sense before.
Do you have a story to sell? contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.
Read more
Read more
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/harry-potter-extra-who-went-25400652
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]