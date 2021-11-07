Artist from St. Marys opens Sculpted Tarot exhibition at Station Gallery





St. Marys artist Heather Ruthig’s new exhibition, Sculpted Tarot, is on view at the St. Marys Station Gallery until December 23.

Content of the article Having worked as a theatrical prop builder for the Stratford Festival for the past 25 years, St. Marys artist Heather Ruthig has practiced and perfected many artistic styles, from mask making to setting and everything else.

Content of the article But for all the different styles of art she had to learn and employ in her work, it was her long-standing fascination with the deck of tarot cards, first popularized in Europe in the 14th century, that l eventually prompted her to try her hand at something seldom. used for stage ceramics. On Saturday, after a year of delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ruthig finally unveiled her Sculpted Tarot exhibit at the St. Marys Station Gallery. I always wanted to make a tarot deck because I love to read them and thought it was a big business because it was a lot of cards, Ruthig said during her gallery show launch on Saturday. afternoon. I originally thought of painting them, but sculpture is more my passion and I have always wanted to do ceramics. As an accessory builder at the festival, I did welding, carpentry, sewing, upholstery. I like to learn new skills. So I thought it was a good challenge and a friend of mine said: I will help you so she helped me to research and try to understand the symbolism to try to fully reflect the true meaning. cards. While tarot cards were originally used as playing cards, by the end of the 18th century some tarot decks began to be used for fortune telling through tarot card reading and fortune telling. , the practice of divination using playing cards, which led to custom-designed games for occult purposes. that many know today. In these bridges there are five combinations. Like your common playing card deck, tarot decks have a combination of hearts (cups), a combination of spades (swords), a combination of clubs (wands), and a combination of diamonds (pentacles). These four combinations are called the Minor Arcana. Unlike common playing card games, the deck of tarot has a fifth color called the Major Arcana. This costume depicts a series of powerful archetypes within the human experience.

Content of the article While the Ruthigs ceramic cards include animal and astrological symbology like the turtle representing patience, serenity and determination on the Hermite card and the Cancer crab on the Chariot card representing the ability to move in many different directions, the plants, trees and flowers play a prominent role. on each of the 21 cards and four 3D sculptures that make up the exhibition. I really love the imagery and design of the tarot decks and there are so many of them and they reflect everyone, kinds of personal meanings, Ruthig said. The colors and symbols they put on it mean different things to different people. I love plants. I am really inspired by the stories they tell. Historically, their medical use; it’s really fascinating. And while working at the festival, the Shakespearean language of flowers really interested me. I really wanted to combine these things with my artwork, and my previous shows are botanically inspired as well. It’s a natural link for my art. Whether people see his work in person at the Station Gallery or virtually at stmarysstationgallery.ca/heather-ruthigs-virtual-gallery , Ruthig said she hopes they will take their time to read each description of what the cards represent and come away with their own interpretation of how each applies to their own lives, just as they would in a tarot card reading. Sculpted Tarot will run at the St. Marys Station Gallery until December 23. [email protected]

