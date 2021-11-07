Entertainment
Doctor Who actor Jacob Anderson on his trip to Vinder in the series
Addicted to the Whoniverse, Anderson tried to be a part of the relaunched series for years, including a failed audition in 2009 that left him quite devastated.
Maybe that’s a bad phrase to say, but I auditioned for a role in the Matt Smith series, before it started. Not for the doctor, of course, he laughs later, reveals he was gone for Arthur Darvills who was part of Rory. I had auditioned for it, and I didn’t get it.
It took me a little while to watch this show, because it still hurt a bit not to be there.
Yet the story of Andersons Who was not over. Years later, he finally managed to land a role, in part thanks to his appearance in Chris Chibnalls’ first series Broadchurch, where he also starred alongside Jodie Whittaker (who played the mother of his girlfriend’s girlfriend. character).
When Chris asked me, he said Oh, I thought I might ask you before, but the right thing wasn’t there. Anderson remembers.
So I was really excited and pleasantly surprised. I thought Chris didn’t like me anymore, because I couldn’t go back to the second Broadchurch series!
Did you love this Big RT interview? Check out these:
In fact, the writer had created the character of Vinder, a fighter pilot and man of honor who appears throughout the new series with Anderson in mind.
I didn’t audition for it, he says. We just talked about it. He was like, is it okay if i call you and talk about this thing? But he didn’t know I was a fan.
I think he was pretty shocked, and probably a little thrilled that I’m a huge fan of the show.
Honestly, I would have been happy to be right there, to do anything. If Chris had just asked me to come over for a day and you couldn’t even see my face, I would have been like, Absolutely.
But instead, I ended up being there for six months! he’s laughing. It was a dream.
Truly, after years of watching from the sidelines, Andersons has finally lived out his childhood fantasy, a fact that he can appreciate all the more after a few changes in his family during the pandemic.
Last year I had a baby girl, and she’s amazing, he says.
But also, when you have a kid, you really start to connect with all the things you loved as a kid. So that added another layer of importance to getting the appeal I’ve wanted for years.
A version of this interview appeared in the October 30 to November 5 edition of Radio Times magazine.
Did you like it? Visit our Big RT Interviewshub to find out more. Doctor Who continues on BBC One on Sundays. To find out more, check out our science fiction page or our full TV guide.
