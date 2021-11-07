Entertainment
Gilgamesh actor Don Lee on his connection to Angelina Jolie – The Hollywood Reporter
Making his US debut, Don Lee packs a punch in Chloe Zhao’s Eternals. The South Korean-American actor, also known as Ma Dong-seok, plays Gilgamesh, the strongest of the Eternals and arguably the most selfless. He is also quite good at hand-to-hand combat which allowed Lee to put his boxing knowledge to good use. The actor rose to prominence around the world in the 2016 zombie horror thriller Train to Busan, and Hollywood has been knocking on Lee’s door since the film’s Cannes premiere. In 2019, the stars finally aligned with a Eternals role that would force Lee’s character to protect Angelina Jolie’s volatile warrior, Thena.
“I was an Angelina fan before this movie, and once we both met it was like we were old friends who finally met after being separated in different parts of the world.” , Lee said. Hollywood journalist. “Throughout the film, our characters protected and looked out for each other, but we also protected each other and we also protected each other in real life.”
In a recent conversation with THR, Lee and her Korean translator, Jenny Park, discuss her most memorable moment on set, as well as her character’s baby CG costume.
Don, can you tell me a bit about your casting process?
Over the past five years, I got a lot of Hollywood casting calls, but at the time I had to produce and act for many [South Korean] movies. And because of that, the timing was not right for me. But a few years ago, Sarah Finn, Marvel’s casting director, contacted me about the character of Gilgamesh and listened to her – and also spoke to Chloe. [Zhao] and [producer] Nate Moore on a video call – I became drawn to the character of Gilgamesh. Personally, I was also a Marvel fan, that’s how I got to be a part of Eternals.
How did you prepare for the role?
I didn’t prepare myself specifically for this film. I have always prepared myself on a daily basis because I have been boxing since the age of 14. And because I’ve done a lot of stunts in my past action movies, I’ve always been prepared for anything that might come my way. And for the character that Chloe gave me, Gilgamesh, I was able to adapt easily to that character because Chloe linked him to my own personality and my past characters. The only thing I prepared for during filming was the language, because playing in Korean and playing in English is a bit different. So I had to study constantly throughout the film to be able to get the difficult vocabulary of historical settings. Speaking in English and playing in English are different, and that was the part I had to focus on.
How did you react when you learned that your character would spend most of her time protecting Thena from Angelina Jolie?
I was an Angelina fan before this movie, and once we both met it was like we were old friends who finally met after being separated in different parts of the world. We were very comfortable with each other as if we were getting together like old friends. Throughout the movie our characters protected and looked out for each other, but we also protected and looked out for each other in real life.
Gilgamesh cooks for the Eternals at one point in the film. If you had to cook for the Eternals as well, what dish would you make for them?
I will say Korean barbecue. I baked a pie in the movie, but I would cook Korean barbecue for them in real life. I actually took the cast to a Korean restaurant once in London, and they loved it.
Marvel Studios released a hero attach of you as Gilgamesh. What does it mean for you to see yourself in this context?
As an actor, being a superhero in a movie is a dream come true. I’m honored to be a part of one of Marvel’s greatest cinematic franchises, and I’m honored to be a strong character in Eternals. So seeing this poster makes me feel like I have fully succeeded in becoming a superhero as an actor.
In 30 years, when you tell your family stories about the time you spend Eternals, which day will you tell them first?
All in all, every moment and day has been very meaningful and memorable, especially because of the very large and diverse cast and an Oscar-winning director like Chloe. But the only thing that came to my mind was the action scene that I shot myself for six weeks. The process was very hard and very difficult, but when I finally finished the scene, the whole crew on set applauded me. This warmth, support and love that I felt from the crew was so memorable that I will tell people about it later in life.
Out of curiosity, did your castmates insist on taking selfies with you in baby costumes?
(Laughs.) It was actually CG!
Are you kidding!
(Laughs.) Yeah, that was CG. So unfortunately no selfies.
***
Eternals now plays exclusively in theaters. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-features/eternals-gilgamesh-actor-don-lee-1235043813/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]