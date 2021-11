GoLocalProv | Haven Brothers welcomes Hollywood

Enlarge + Haven Brothers – Providence’s iconic restaurant – recently hosted Hollywood. The Downtown Luminaire, located next to City Hall, is a well-known destination for those looking for burgers, fries, shakes and more. So maybe it’s no surprise that the folks in the movie Johnny and Clyde – produced by Chad Verdi and directed by Rhode Island native Tom DeNucci – looked for the location. GET THE LATEST NEWS HERE – SIGN UP FOR FREE DAILY GOLOCAL EBLAST As GoLocal reported in September, Hollywood celebrity Megan Fox is headlining the film along with Tyson Ritter, lead singer of All-American Rejects, produced in Ocean State. READ: Megan Fox to shoot new movie in Rhode Island GoLocal sat down with Ivan Giusti from Haven Brothers about using the restaurant as a filming location. Location, location, location Giusti explained how things can change at any time when it comes to film production. “Originally they were going to film the scene on Westminster Street, so I drove and parked there,” Giusti said. “Then they decided to film in our [regular] location, so I went back to our place. And since it’s hurricane season in New England, the weather played a role when the movie arrived at the restaurant last month. Enlarge + “They also wanted to shoot the scene outdoors, but that was the day it was Easter North… so they decided to shoot indoors,” Giusti said. Giusi noted, however, that Fox was not on site for the shoot. “She wasn’t there for the stage,” Giusti told GoLocal. According to Deadline, “Johnny and Clyde are two serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. Their goal is to rob a thriving casino – owned by crime boss Alana. [Megan Fox] and guarded by a demonic slayer she commands. About Haven Brothers Haven Brothers Diner is one of the oldest restaurants on wheels in America and was founded in 1893. According to the family history, the immigrant widow Anne Philomena Haven founded the restaurant business with the proceeds of her husband Patrick’s life insurance policy. The “lunch cart,” as it was called at the time, was purchased in Worcester, Massachusetts, and was originally a horse-drawn cart. The Haven family sold the business in 1953 to the Mollicone family, and subsequent owners included Jack Ferry and the Giusti family. The iconic restaurant has already made screen appearances, from Federal Hill and Fraternité, and gastronomic fairs Rachel Ray’s Tasty Travels, Weird America Foods, Man vs. Food Nation, and more. Related Articles Do you like this post ? Share it with others.

