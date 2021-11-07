ASO musicians will play the set ‘Duo, Trio, Quartet’





Musicians from the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra play “Duo, Trio, Quartet” for the second concert of its 2021-22 chamber music season River Rhapsodies, Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave ., Little Rock. Violinist Linnaea Brophy and cellist Jacob Wunsch will play Bohuslav Martinu’s “Duet for violin and cello”. Rockefeller Quartet Trisha McGovern Freeney and Brophy, violins; Katherine Reynolds, viola; and Wunsch, cello will play “String Quartet No. 64” in D major, Op. 76, No. 5, by Franz Joseph Haydn. Algimantis Staskevicius, violin; Tatiana Kotcherguina, viola; and Stephen Feldman, cello, will play the “Serenade” for String Trio, Op.10, by Ernst von Dohnanyi. And Geoffrey Robson, violin; David Gerstein, cello; and Hee-Kyung Juhn, piano, will play Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Piano Trio No. 2” in E minor. Tickets cost $ 26, $ 10 for students and active duty military. As per Clinton Presidential Center guidelines, all musicians, venue staff, and patrons must wear a nose and mouth mask and show proof of covid-19 vaccination to be admitted. Call (501) 666-1761, ext. 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org. Documentary about Kronos Kronos Quartet David Harrington and John Sherba, violins; Hank Dutt, viola; and Sunny Yang, Oscar-nominated cellist and director Sam Green, along with Emmy Award-winning writer and editor Joe Bini, will present the live documentary “A Thousand Thoughts” on Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET. 2:30 p.m. on November 14. at The Momentary’s RDE House, 507 SE E St., Bentonville. Green will narrate live on stage as the quartet perform the score, with archival footage, photos and interviews with quartet members and collaborators including Philip Glass, Laurie Anderson, Terry Riley, Tanya Tagaq and Steve Reich, appearing on the screen. Tickets cost $ 29, $ 23 for momentary members. Call (479) 657-2335 or visit tickets.crystalbridges-themomentary.org/50217/50218. Turkey trot 5K United Way of Central Arkansas is hosting its seventh annual Turkey Trot 5K and Gobble Wobble Kids Mile on Thanksgiving morning, November 25, at Centennial Valley Country Club, 1600 Centennial Club Drive, Conway. This is the United Way’s biggest local fundraiser of the year. The 2020 races were virtual, United Way general manager Jennifer Boyett said. The Conway Regional Health System is the sponsor. The Kid’s Mile, starting at 8 a.m., is open to children 10 and under. The Turkey Trot 5K starts at 8:30 am. A virtual option is available for those who cannot attend. All entrants receive a Bledsoe Chiropractic sponsored loot bag which includes a T-shirt, neck warmer, Smith Ford sponsored custom race bib and the legendary Garcia Wealth Management sponsored Turkey Trot Spinning Turkey medal. The registration fee is $ 35 for the 5K and $ 25 for the Kids Mile, available until the morning of the race. Register on uwcark.org.

