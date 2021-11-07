Actor Bryce Pinkham shares the wisdom of a lifetime on stage

On a pixelated Zoom screen, a framed poster advertising a Buster Keaton film festival capturing the comedians ‘deadpan expression and droopy eyes leans against the wall of playwright Bryce Pinkhams’ home.

Keaton, a comedian and silent movie star of the 1920s, was undoubtedly the inspiration for Pinkham, who recently wrote his own one-man show.

On Wednesday, Pinkham, BC 05, spoke virtually about her work and creative process in the world of theater. His talk, Fear Into Fuel: A Gentlemans Guide to Stage Fright and Other Scary Things like Climate Change, focused on fear and how people can channel their nerves into meaningful action.

Pinkham was the fourth speaker of the semester in the Lowell Humanities series, co-sponsored by the Lowell Institute and the Department of Theater at Boston College.

Pinkham, Grammy and Tony nominated stage and film actor and acclaimed Broadway artist, was introduced by Luke Jorgensen, chair of the British Columbia Department of Theater. Later, Pinkham answered questions presented by Jorgensen and actress Gabrielle Esposito, BC 18.

After opening up to a personal story about his family who nearly ran into the coronavirus last year, Pinkham presented a lesson he learned from one of his teachers at Yale, where he studied acting at the David Geffen School of Drama.

Fear is just breathless excitement, Pinkham said. I believe fear is our friend and with enough conscious reframing and rewiring anyone can befriend their butterflies and learn to greet them with enthusiasm and control.

Pinkham then spoke about his work and career. He pointed to a time when he wondered if his work on Broadway, performing for a more privileged audience, was really the best use of his time. He said he wanted to engage and his artistry in the fight against racial injustice and climate devastation, but it hit him afterwards.

The most useful way we can all help grow society and protect the planet is not to deny where we are, Pinkham said. It is in fact by tackling systemic problems within the very structures in which they were already embedded.

And that’s exactly what Pinkham decided to do, he started writing a one-man show. The basic premise of the show is about a man stranded on a desert island at the height of the climate change crisis. The man tries to finish a solo rendition of the song Singin in the Rain with only the materials that washed up on the shore.

The show which has now been taken over by a regional theater will also be completely carbon neutral. Production will strive to reuse old materials, implement sustainable practices and even set aside part of its budget to eliminate the carbon emissions it produces.

Pinkham’s dream has now come true. After his speech on Lowell, Pinkham said he was traveling to New York City to perform one of the songs on his new show for the first time.

It was my fear that drove me to these discoveries, Pinkham said. I followed my butterflies to find out what I could do rather than freeze.

Getting to this point took hard work, diligence, passion and inspiration, but above all, patience, Pinkham said.

I’m going back to my beautiful life that I conceived and put a lot of energy into, and which I know will catch up with me or [be] at least that will be enough for a soft landing to get everything going, Pinkham said.

Featured Image By Meadow Vrtis / For Heights