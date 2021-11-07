‘Eternals’ opens with $ 71 million at box office despite flat reviews





The number is getting closer to the Labor Day weekend opening of $ 75.3 million of “Shang-Chi,” but the next few weekends will give a better idea if “Eternals” will gain that same momentum. November is also a busy month for the box office, with openings for “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “King Richard” starring Will Smith.

“It will be a real test of the film’s resilience and the importance of critics,” said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a unique franchise where reviews don’t really matter much, Dergarabedian said, as die-hard fans will always rush to watch Opening Weekends and have the final say on how successful it is. ‘a movie.

“No matter the reviews, no matter the release date, (the fans) are going to show up in droves,” Dergarabedian said. “And it is indeed a rare thing to have that.”

The Marvel films represent three of the first four Opening Weekends of the Pandemic Era, including “Black Widow” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”. The two films were among the top three grossing films this year, grossing more than $ 233 million and $ 183 million, respectively. “Eternals” grossed $ 30.7 nationally on opening day Friday, including previews on Thursday. The first screenings had grossed the film $ 75 million over the weekend. “Eternals”, directed by Oscar winner Chlo Zhao, stars a star cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee. The film features a group of immortal aliens who have been tasked with protecting Earth from “deviants”. But despite the well-known names on the cast list, the film failed to win over critics. At 48% on Rotten Tomatoes, it’s the only Marvel movie to have a “crappy” score on the site. That didn’t stop the successful box office opening, and audiences were more forgiving, rating it at 81%. The success of “Eternals” this month is a good sign for a solid box office over the next two months following a record-breaking October, which was the highest-grossing month of the pandemic era in North America. North.

