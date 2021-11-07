DKB wants to be your best friend, but expect a “Rollercoaster”

Brave Entertainment’s boy group DKB is hoping to win the hearts of audiences with their new digital single Rollercoaster.

The nine-member group, which was produced by rapper Brave Brothers and debuted in February, released the new digital single on October 28, showing their own take on hip-hop in song and dance.

“Rollercoaster”, which combines hip-hop and R&B, tells the love and the pain that one goes through continuously during a relationship, like on a roller coaster.

The group was also recognized for being part of the same management company as Brave Girls, a successful girl group in the entertainment scene.

Listeners will be able to feel our own style of hip-hop, band members said in an interview with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of Korea JoongAng Daily. We hope this song will help us to attract fans better as a friendly person, with whom fans want to be best friends.

Here are excerpts from the interview.

Q. How does it feel to reenter the entertainment scene with another outing?

A. E Chan: First of all, I’m happy that we were able to show new sides of ourselves to our fans who have been waiting for us for seven months during our absence. We were part of the new Melons song charts as we made more appearances in musical TV shows. I am proud because it seems that more and more people know us better.

What is the musical style of the group?

D1: Our band is based on hip-hop, so we’ll continue to incorporate those hip-hop elements into our music. We also want to use addictive melodies that stay in your mind to make the songs feel very comfortable and familiar. So when we write our lyrics, we try to avoid tackling heavy topics or using swear words. Instead, we try to talk about situations that commonly occur in our lives, we want to make music that can be understood by many.

There are so many idol groups out there in the entertainment scene. How strong is DKB?

Harry-June: We are very confident in our dance moves. We all have different styles and often enjoy freestyle in our spare time. We would never lose in a dance match. Of course, we are still missing a lot, but we hope to show some improvements every time we publish new work.

How do you want to be known?

GK: We want to be called best friends. Due to the pandemic, we haven’t been very lucky to meet fans. We hope the situation improves so that we can get closer to the fans and they can call us their best friend.

If any of your songs were to move up the charts, which song would you like it to be?





Moon: The flagship track of our third EP Work Hard is probably the most famous one by the public. I think it’s a song that people can really enjoy while they are working. If this song ever climbs the music charts, we’ll all perform the song, wearing what the fans want.

Is there an entertainment show you would like to attend?

Heechan: We would love to be on any entertainment show. We are all ready to give our all. It would be great to participate in something where we can show our performance.

Yuku: DKB is a really fun group when all the members get together, so I think it would be really fun to do our own entertainment show. It’s a way, I think, of making our fans even more in love with us.

What goals do you have at the moment?

Junseo: It was really fun and exciting going to a TV studio for the first time in a long time to share our comeback. We have been able to show more passion in our performance on stage for so long. We will continue to do everything we can in our promotions for this song. Another big goal is that we all stay healthy and happy.

BY SANG-WOO PARK [[email protected]]