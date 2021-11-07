Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s secret roka ceremony, Priyanka’s desi party in LA and more

Here’s a quick rundown of all the Bollywood celebrities who made the headlines today. The list includes celebrities ranging from Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra, among others.

It is at this time of the day that we offer you a recap of everything that has happened in the world of Bollywood. Today was pretty hectic like any other day. On the one hand, there are reports of Katrina kaif and Vicky Kaushal the roka ceremony amid wedding rumors, on the other side we got to see Alia bhatt lovingly greeting her future mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor as she accompanied him to check out the construction work on the new house with BF Ranbir Kapoor .

Apart from this piece of love, the news also caused a buzz with the brilliant box office collection of Sooryavanshi the one released on November 5th. The film has already passed the 50 crore rupee mark in 2 days. Priyanka Chopra, who is in Los Angeles, has also made a lot of noise on social media with her Diwali party posts. Last night, she partied with Lilly Singh, Mindy Kaling, Tesher among others.

Without further ado, let’s quickly go through all of these cool updates!

Katrina-Vicky the roka ceremony

There has been a lot of speculation about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s December wedding. Although the couple remained silent in much the same way, it is believed that they also recently had a roka ceremony. That’s right! They have fixed their wedding on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, reports suggest. It turns out it took place at the residence of Katrina’s Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur. The duo are more like Kat’s family and since they threw a Diwali party they also had an intimate roka ceremony for Katrina and Vicky.

Katrina-Vicky’s roka ceremony

It was a tight knit affair with only family and friends present. “Katrinas ‘mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vickys’ parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and her brother Sunny Kaushal were present at the ceremony,” reported India Today. It is reported that Vicky and Katrinas’ wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. Bride and groom should wear Sabyasachi outfits.

Alia Bhatt affectionately greets future mother-in-law

Earlier today, Alia was spotted with Ranbir and her mother Neetu Kapoor at the construction site of their new home in Mumbai. While this isn’t anything new or unusual, what caught our attention was the way Alia kindly greeted Neetu with airy kisses. In a video that goes viral on social media, Alia, Neetu and Ranbir can all be seen invested in checking the progress of the new home.

Sooryavanshi grows Rs 50 crore in 2 days

Sooryavanshi successfully crossed the Rs 50 crore mark within 2 days of release. Director Rohit Shetty with Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif got off to a good start on opening day (November 5) by bringing in Rs 26.29 crore on day one. The first day numbers were a big relief for the entire film industry given theaters had been out of business for almost 2 years now due to pandemic containment. Even today, most theaters in Maharashtra and other states are operating with only 50 percent occupancy. So when a movie performs so exceptionally well at the box office despite having an audience capacity cut in half, it surely screams a blockbuster in more ways than one.

“#Sooryavanshi crosses 50 cr SUPER-STRONG HOLD on day 2 Slight drop in nighttime shows compared to day 1 Expect a BIGGG SCORE on day 3, should comfortably cross 75 cr, may even hit 80 cr [+/-], PHENOMENAL Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr. Total: 50.14 cr. #India biz, ”tweeted business analyst Taran Adarsh.

Priyanka Chopra’s Desi Party in LA

Photos and videos of Priyanka Chopra’s celebration of Diwali in Los Angeles are all over the internet. The first PeeCee threw a big party at their new LA home and last night Canadian comedian Lilly Singh threw a party attended by Priyanka, Mindy Kaling, Tesher, and others. funny things. The diva captioned her post, “Last night was a movie. Love & Light with the Desi team. Honored to be surrounded by such amazing people. Them. And then watch them WIN. I’m going to have to make it into it. an annual thing. “

Check back in this space tomorrow for more Bollywood updates.