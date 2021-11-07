Amitabh Bachchan shares photos from first Saat Hindustani film as he turns 52





Amitabh Bachchan made his Bollywood debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969. The film concludes its 52-year release today, November 7, and to mark the day he shared two black and white images from the film. Big B also revealed that he signed his first film on February 15, 1969. AMITABH BACHCHAN CELEBRATES 52 YEARS OF HER FIRST FILM Amitabh Bachchan spent 50 years in Bollywood in 2019. Today, November 7, he shared two photos from his first film, Saat Hindustani. He said the film was released 52 years ago on November 7, 1969. Big B also revealed that he signed the film on February 15, 1969. He wrote: “On February 15, 1969 I signed my first movie” Saat Hindustani “and it came out on November 7, 1969 52 years old .. TODAY !! (sic).” T 4089 –

on February 15, 1969 signed my first film “Saat Hindustani” and it was released on November 7, 1969

52 years old .. TODAY !! pic.twitter.com/Pf0IBWFiiX Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 7, 2021 WHEN AMITABH BACHCHAN ENDED 50 YEARS IN BOLLYWOOD Amitabh Bachchan spent 50 years in the film industry in 2019. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, had written a sweet note for his father. Sharing a photo of Big B, Junior B wrote: “Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan … We are all blessed to witness greatness! There is so much to to admire, to learn and even more to appreciate. Several generations of moviegoers can say that we lived in the days of BACHCHAN !!! (sic). “ Not just as a son, but as an actor and a fan … We are all blessed to witness greatness!

There is so much to admire, to learn and more to appreciate. Several generations of cinephiles can say that we lived in the time of BACHCHAN !!! pic.twitter.com/TQAJY3Hrfw Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 7, 2019 Amitabh Bachchan was also awarded the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award for the year 2018 for his contribution to the Indian film industry. Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar took to Twitter to make the big announcement in September. He wrote: “Legend Amitabh Bachchan who has entertained and inspired 2 generations has been unanimously shortlisted for the #DadaSahabPhalke award. The whole country and the international community are happy. My sincere congratulations to him.” Legend Amitabh Bachchan who has entertained and inspired for 2 generations has been unanimously selected for #DadaSahabPhalke price. The whole country and the international community are happy. All my congratulations to him.arenarendramodi @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/obzObHsbLk Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) September 24, 2019 Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 on Sony TV. READ ALSO | Amitabh Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor, How Bollywood Celebrated Diwali READ ALSO | Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan engage in dialogue battle on KBC 13

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/movies/celebrities/story/amitabh-bachchan-shares-pics-from-debut-film-saat-hindustani-as-it-completes-52-years-1873949-2021-11-07 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos