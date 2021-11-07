TV actor stages provocative play to get audiences talking





A PROVOCATIVE piece is planned to make the public speak. Knutsford actor Geoff Holman is directing rehearsals for The Shape of Things, a play involving four young men and women in college. “It’s funny, intriguing, sexy, provocative and at times scary,” said Geoff, who has recorded over 30 TV and movie credits, including three appearances on Coronation Street, as well as Clocking Off, Emmerdale, Heartbeat, The Bill, Peak Practice, A&E, The Falklands Play and Hollyoaks. The drama focuses on the relationships of four young people and their development, taking a sardonic look at people’s preoccupation with surface appearances. The relationship between morality and art is under scrutiny. The play, written and set in America 20 years ago, has been moved to England under Geoff’s direction, “to create a stronger sense of immediacy.” “It was a joy to work on this piece with four very talented young actors,” said Geoff, who played Martin Clunes sad in the movie A is for Acid. “I hope that the audience is in turn amused, puzzled, intrigued, concerned, dismayed and prompted to think about some of the issues that writer Neil la Bute raises in his extraordinary play. “I think it’ll get you talking. The play opens at the Altrincham Garrick studio theater at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday 9 November and will run until Sunday 14 November. Geoff played and directed the Garrick for many years. He won the GMDF Best Actor Award for Dysart in Equuus and a NODA Award for Cardinal Wolsey in Wolf Hall. He has directed countless productions including Anne of the Thousand Days, Amadeus, The Wilmslow Boy, and many modern dramas and comedies. Geoff has been on regional tours for Dealer’s Choice, Prime Pinter, Kafka’s Dick and Translations. In the 1990s, he took a master’s degree in contemporary theater practice, followed by a year of acting training for a graduate degree. Tickets priced at £ 12.50 are available from altrinchamgarrick.fr or ticket office on 0161 928 1677. There is a transaction fee of £ 2 for each individual payment made over the phone or online This play contains very adult language and explicit sexual references.

