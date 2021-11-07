A NEWSPAPER FROM THE YEAR OF THE PLAGUE premieres in Hollywood





Willard Manus’ adaptation of Daniel (“Robinson Caruso”) Defoe’s A Journal of the Plague Year will be performed by Write Act Rep from November 13 to December 19, 2021 at the Brickhouse Theater in North Hollywood. Produced by the artistic director of Write Act Jean Lant and by Anne Mesa, the play is directed by Daniel E. Keough. Defoe’s non-fiction book is an account of the pandemic that struck London in 1664, lasting a year and killing over half of the city’s population. Although the story took place three hundred years ago, it is surprisingly relevant in the current circumstances of COVID-19. A diary of the year of the plague is told by HF, a businessman who has chosen to stay while many flee the plague-ravaged city. HF recreates the terror of a helpless people caught up in a tragedy they could not comprehend, with the weak preying on the dying, the strong administering the sick, the wasters partying in bars and lodges, the scientists fighting quacks and skeptics. Manus’ adaptation of Defoe’s masterpiece will be interpreted as a radio play, but with vivid production values ​​(sound, lighting and music). Jonathan Harrison is the Stage Manager / Technical Director. The multi-ethnic cast of the play includes Charles Anteby, Shelly desai, Dean Ghaffari, Hettie Lynne Hurtes and Gale Madyun. Willard Manus is a novelist, journalist and playwright. Recent pieces include Show Me a Hero and Frank and Ava (which is now an Amazon Prime movie). His best-known novels are The Pigskin Rabbi and Mott the Hoople, the group from which the British rock band takes its name. Manus is a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association and The Actors Studio Unit of playwrights / directors. He reviews theater for Total Theater.com and Lively Arts.com. He lived for many years in Greece, as a Mediterranean correspondent for the “Financial Post” (Canada). Director Daniel E. Keough began studying the theater arts at The Goodman Theater School of dramatic art. Also trained in song and dance, he obtained his first professional experience in musical theater. After moving to Los Angeles and working in all aspects of the entertainment industry, he became a member of Theater West, where he directed two stage productions, one of which he also wrote, and designed many. many others. The Brickhouse Theater is located at 10950 Peach Grove St., N. Hollywood, CA 91601 (off Vineland, just north of Camarillo). The performances take place on Saturday evening at 8 p.m., Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Tickets are $ 15.00 online from Brown paper banknotes or $ 20 (cash at the door).

