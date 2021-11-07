



Green Bay Packers quarterbackAaron Rodgersfound himself lying down and sacked no less than two minutes laterSaturday Night Liveit’s cold open this week.Cecile Forte,mocking Fox News’ high-decibel talking headJeanine Pirro, introduced the controversial NFL star, played byPete Davidson,as an american brave enough to say fuck you science i knowJoe rogan. Davidson dressed like a Rodgers wearing a woolen, mustached walrus beanie, wearing a Say When? Movie t-shirttomb stone. Channeling the famous quarterback, he asked Strong if she remembered when he hostedDanger!, then bragged about his current career as a danger to public health despite criticism from the waking crowd. It’s my body and my COVID. I could give it to whoever I want, he said, repeating a phrase similar to my body’s pro-choice movements, my choice. (Never to be used for other issues, Strong stepped in as Pirro.) The track continued, with Davidson as Rodgers saying he never lied about being vaccinated. I gathered all of my teammates, pushed all of their faces three inches away from my wet mouth and told them to trust me, I’m more or less immune. Although it seems overkill, Rodgers, who is engaged toShailene Woodley,claimed to be immune to COVID-19 viahomeopathic methodsbefore he tested positive for the disease that killed more than5 million peopleworldwide. Although vaccines, which are readily available in the United States unlike other countries, do not guarantee total prevention of the disease, they have been shown to significantly reduce its transmutability and severity. As the skit continued, Davidson as Rodgers bragged about his record of seven-one: meaning that of the eight people I infected, seven are fine. The Rodgers case is currently under study by the NFL, and he may face fines if found in violation of COVID protocols. He can also be cited by the league for attending an indoor Halloween party with other players while not being vaccinated. He will not be dressing for the Sunday game (more time to watch the SNL clip over and over) due to a mandatory seclusion period, but could be back on the field for next week’s game against Seattle. SNLs open cold continued with Alex moffat parody the governor-elect of Virginia Glenn youngkin and James austin johnson face the old television steak seller Donald trump. Congratulations to this guy on Twitter for calling the Davidson game a day in advance. More great stories from Vanity Show Playing Princess Diana was Kristen Stewarts’ fairy tale

