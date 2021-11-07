Celebrities are expected to appear at Palm Beach charity events this season

DionneWarwick may not know the way to San Jose, but in January she will definitely know the way to Palm Beach.

The six-time Grammy winner and 100 million records sold is the featured entertainment at Life’s 28th annual gala, Lady In Red, due Jan.9 at The Breakers.

She won’t be alone. Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis, Jr., as well as comedian Rita Rudner, are also scheduled to perform.

McCoo and Davis have seven Grammys. Rudner holds the record for the longest-running solo act in Las Vegas history.

That’s enough stars to light up every room in the hotel.

Lois Pope, who is the event chair with Robin Ganzert and Marti LaTour, promises an evening of fun, great food and good friends reunited for the benefit of the most vulnerable members of our community … “

“As DionneWarwick herself sings, that’s what friends are for. ‘

The evening begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail with the Palm Beach Symphony, followed by dinner and entertainment.

Proceeds will go to disabled veterans through the Pups4Patriots program at American Humane and to South Florida youth through the Palm Beach County Food Bank’s Food4Kids Laws Program, a year-round initiative that provides underserved children with nutritious meals when they are not at school.

Christine Lynn and Gail Worth are Honorary Presidents. Frank Orenstein is Honorary President.

Blanket girl coming this way

Also run this way is one of the most recognized faces in the world.

Christie Brinkley’s appearances in the late 1970s in Sports Illustrated swimwear issues sparked a nationwide craze for the healthy “California girl” look in fashion, hair and makeup trends. She has spent 25 years portraying the face of CoverGirland on over 500 magazine covers.

Her careers after modeling include actress, illustrator, television personality, photographer, writer, designer, and human and animal rights and environmental activist. Oh, and guest speaker.

She will be the keynote speaker at the annual Shop the Day Away Luncheon.

The event, the Cancer Alliance of Help and Hope’s signature fundraiser, takes place on February 24 at The Breakers.

Janet Levy and Soula Rifkin are presidents.

Can we have a “witness”?

Guests at CARP’s (Comprehensive Alcoholism Rehabilitation Program) annual fundraiser will attend actress KellyMcGillis, oh, ha ha ha, tell her story.

McGillis, whose big break came when she was cast as Harrison Ford’s love interest in “Witness,” is the guest speaker at Spring Luncheon, which takes place Feb. 26 at the Four Seasons Resort.

After successfully battling drug addiction, McGillisa has spent much of the past two decades in her most demanding role, that of mother to her two daughters, Kelsey and Sonora.

She was rewarded with a new title, “Grandmother”.

“We are thrilled that Kelly McGillis is joining our community to share her story of transformation and recovery,” said Kelly Landers, Chair of the CARP Board of Directors. “We hope that his presence will strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and family that unite us.”

Michael Fagan is the honorary chair of the luncheon. Bishop Harold Calvin Ray is the president.

Today and tomorrow

“Sunday today”Host Willie Geist, whose assignments have included coverage of the Olympics, Macys Fourth of July fireworks, and Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting, will spill the beans as a guest speaker for the Palm Beach Civic Association Awards Breakfast.

Ok maybe not all beans. But a few would be nice.

Disclosure: We wrote about Geist’s wedding for the New York Times wishes page.See here.

Breakfast will take place on February 28 at The Breakers and will be preceded by a meeting with the speaker.

Bob Wright, president and CEO of the Civic Association and former president and CEO of NBC, said he enjoys Geists interviews with guests who have excelled in various areas of life.

We have a real star, Wright said of Geist. People will love to see it. He’s 100 percent authentic. It will be entertaining.

Geist will also be speaking at the Underwriters’ Dinner on the evening of February 27 at the home of Michele and Howard Kessler. Dinner is for donors of $ 5,000 and over.

For that kind of dough, we want it to be a giant, economy-sized can of beans.

For more information, contact Allison Tardonia at 561-725-4006 or email [email protected]

Martin and Martin

A double hit or an arrow, if comedy is your thing, arrives at the Kravis Center’s annual gala in the form of the Martins.

As in Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The longtime friends are currently staring, along with Selena Gomez, in Hulu’s comedy / mystery “Only Murders in the Building”.

Kathryn Vecellio and Monika Preston are the presidents of the event, which takes place March 4 at the Kravis Center.

The Black Tie Night includes premium reserved seats in the Dreyfoos Hall for the show, followed by a dinner dance in the Gimelstob Ballroom.

Bob and Christine Stiller are Honorary President and Honorary President.