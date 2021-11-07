Aryan Khan skips NCB invocation citing fever

The Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) summoned Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on Sunday for questioning in connection with the cruise drug case.

However, Aryan did not appear before the investigative agency, citing a fever.

“Due to a slight fever, Aryan Khan will not come,” said a BCN official.

The agency had also summoned Arbaaz Merchant and Achit Kumar for questioning in connection with the case. Both arrived at the BCN office.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by senior NCB officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, arrived in Mumbai on Saturday, a day after the agency handed over the investigation to them in six cases, including the controversial cruise drug case.

BCN arrested Aryan Khan and at least 19 others in the cruise drug case last month and the agency’s Mumbai area manager Sameer Wankhede has come under ministerial vigilance after an independent witness in this case alleged an extortion offer from those involved in the investigation. .

The Bombay High Court granted Aryan bail on October 28. However, he could not be released from prison until October 30, as the documents relating to his release did not reach the prison authorities in time.

On October 29, the High Court released its enforcement order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan and his co-defendants in the Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha case, who were also released on bail.

The court ordered their release on personal bail from 1 lakh each with one or two deposits of the same amount.

In the five-page order, the High Court also said that the trio will have to surrender their passports to the NDPS tribunal and must not leave India without obtaining permission from the special tribunal.

They are required to report to the BCN office every Friday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to mark their attendance.

Aryan had visited the BCN office in Mumbai on November 5 to mark his weekly presence in accordance with the bail conditions. It was his first appearance in the NCB office after his release from Arthur Road Prison.

