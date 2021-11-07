Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Hey Ram To Vishwaroopam, Best Movies Directed By The Actor Himself





Kamal Haasan celebrated his 67th birthday with a fanfare on Sunday, November 7. Social media was filled with greetings from friends, industry colleagues, fans and supporters. Ahead of his birthday on November 6, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the team at Vikram unveiled the film’s first look as a pre-birthday gift to Ulaganayagan. They also wished him a happy birthday. Kamal Haasan is known to be a versatile actor but he is also a director, screenwriter, producer, singer and lyricist. He’s been making a foray into politics lately. The actor’s production company, Raaj Kamal Films International, has produced several of his films. Here are some of the acclaimed films directed by Kamal Haasan: CHACHI 420 (1997) Kamal Haasan made his directorial debut with the adaptation of Robbin William’s Mrs Doubtfire. In the film, he skillfully juggles his role as director-producer-writer and prosthetic makeup, creating an outrageously funny desi, Mrs Doubtfire. The film also starred Tabu, Amrish Puri, Om Puri, Paresh Rawal, Ayesha Jhulka, Nassar and Fatima Sana Shaikh, as well as Haasan in key roles. The story revolved around Jai (Haasan), a divorced man, who disguises himself as a nanny in his ex-wife’s house in order to be close to his daughter. HEY RAM (2000) It was Kamal Haasan’s second directorial endeavor. The period film was written, produced and directed by Kamal Haasan. Originally, Hey Ram was premiered in Telugu, but was later remade in Hindi and Tamil. The film is about Saket Ram (played by Haasan), an archaeologist, victim of the Bengal riots, who plans to kill Gandhi. He considers Gandhi to be the reason behind all the bloodshed and mass murder. But, after a few meetings with the Mahatama, he changes his mind. The critically acclaimed film won three national awards. VIRUMAANDI (2004) Kamal Haasan’s Virumandi is one of the most iconic films of the actor’s career. Besides showing off his acting prowess, Kamal Haasan proved his courage as a class director in this film. The film starred Kamal Haasan, Abhirami, Napoleon, Rohini, Shanmugarajan and Nassar in the lead roles. The film made an argument against capital punishment without excusing the killer for his crimes. Kamal Haasan introduced jallikattu and the bullfighting sequences to Virumaandi, which caught the eye. VISHWAROOPAM (2013) Originally made in the Tamil language, Vishwaroopam was written, produced and directed by Kamal Haasan. Starring Haasan, the film starred Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar, Andrea Jeremiah, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. Vishwaroopam tells the story of an Indian Muslim agent living in the United States in disguise, on a secret mission to stop a probable terrorist attack. VISHWAROOPAM 2 (2018) Kamal Haasan returned with Vishwaroopam 2 five years after the release of Vishwaroopam. The film features Haasan with Rahul Bose, Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Kumar and Andrea Jeremiah, reprising their roles. In the sequel to the spy thriller, RAW agent Wisam Ahmad Kashmiri (Haasan) is given the task of eliminating al-Qaeda member Omar Qureshi (Rahul Bose) and his fellow jihadists, who are considering ‘attack New York City. READ ALSO | Hey Ram turns 20: Rani Mukerji remembers Kamal Haasan’s wise words about his waist

