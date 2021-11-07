Marvel Pic fights for $ 71 million opening – The Hollywood Reporter

At Chloé Zhao’s Eternals made its way to a $ 71 million debut at 4,090 theaters in North America – the low end of expectations – but fared better overseas to a worldwide debut of $ 161.7 million , the second largest global opening of the pandemic era.

Eternals‘domestic debut is among lowest of all 26 titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – latest film to open unless was The ant Man in 2015 ($ 57.2 million) – and lower than the other two Marvel / Disney films released during the COVID-19 pandemic, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings and Black Widow.

Word of mouth was hampered by the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score and the American Audience CinemaScore of any title in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The good news for Marvel Studios and Disney: Many loyal fans have yet come out and Eternals managed to surpass the $ 70 million mark (some analysts threw it at $ 67 million).

And the numbers were strong internationally, where the supply of superheroes opened up to $ 90.7 million better than expected in 46 materials markets and excluding China and Russia. , where a wave of COVID has resulted in another round of movie theater closings.

Eternals open n ° 1 everywhere except India. South Korea – where it marked the first opening of the pandemic era for a Western film – leads with $ 14.1 million, followed by the United Kingdom ($ 7.1 million), France $ 6.7 million, Mexico ($ 5.7 million) and Australia ($ 5 million). Disney estimates that in comparable markets, Zhao’s film is 76% ahead of Shang-Chi and 26% ahead of Black Widow.

Before the weekend, Disney and Marvel Studios were hoping that Eternals would reach $ 75 million in North America.

At the end of summer, Shang-Chi opened for a staggering $ 94.7 million nationwide over the four-day Labor Day weekend, including $ 75.4 million for the three days. Black Widow opened for $ 80.4 million in late spring, though it was also available at home through Disney + Premier Access.

Eternals received a B CinemaScore. The lowest precedent was the first Thor (B +), while the others got a variation of an A CinemaScore. Similar to CinemaScore grade, Eternals Currently has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score – 49% – of any MCU offerings.

Eternals is the third entry in Marvel’s Phase Four. The film stars a diverse cast, including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

Elsewhere at the box office, the specialty film by Pablo Larrain Spencer – with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana – started with a moderate $ 2.1 million from 996 theaters, highlighting the challenges adult drama faces in the COVID-19 era.

Neon hope that Spencer, arriving at No.8, will have long legs throughout awards season (Stewart should have a shot at scoring an Oscar nomination for Best Actress).

Surveys have repeatedly shown that moviegoers over 45, and even over 35, are more reluctant to return to the movies. A title that gives a major boost to the specialty market is that of Wes Anderson The French dispatch, which saw a zero drop from last weekend. The Searchlight Pictures movie grossed $ 2.6 million from 996 locations in its third release for a nationwide total of $ 8.5 million. Overseas, it grossed $ 11.1 million in its top 16 materials markets.

Among the general public offers, Dune placed No. 2 nationally with $ 7.6 million in its third weekend for a nationwide total of $ 83.9 million. Internationally, he finished Sunday with $ 246.5 million for a cumulative total of $ 338.4 million.

James Bond deposit No time to die broke the $ 500 million overseas milestone to end the weekend with $ 524.3 million internationally and $ 667.1 million worldwide (its domestic tally is 142.8 million of dollars). He placed No.3 nationally on his fifth weekend.

Venom: let there be carnage came in at No. 4 with $ 4.5 million for a national total of $ 197 million and $ 424.6 million globally.

Hollywood tent pole Red Notice was also a marquee actor this weekend, but no one knows what he officially reported since Netflix doesn’t bring in the box office revenue. The action comedy – starring three of the world’s biggest movie stars, Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot – debuted in around 750 theaters in the United States a week before its launch on Netflix. Some with access to the numbers say Red Notice may not have made much more than $ 1.3 million, a dismal number under normal circumstances.