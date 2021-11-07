Big B celebrates 52 years in Bollywood, shares pic from first movie

Bombay / Bhubaneswar: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has spent 52 years in the industry today. He shared a photo from his first film Saat Hindustani.
Bachchan shared a black and white photo of himself from the sets for the film which was released on November 7, 1969.
The Big B also wrote that he signed his first film on February 15, 1969.
Sharing the photo, Bachchan captioned, February 15, 1969 signed my first movie “Saat Hindustani” and it was released on November 7, 196952 years ago .. TODAY !!
Her Abhishek Bachhan, her daughter Shweta Bachchan as well as many celebrities have commented on the love after the shower.
The Big B shared a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations earlier with their entire family. He posted a photo featuring all of the Bachchan family.
The photo has Abhishek and Aishwarya sitting to the left with Aaradhya between them. Agastya, Amitabh’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and daughter Navya Naveli Nanda are also seen in the photo.
He wrote the caption: “The family prays and celebrates together .. est pavan afsar by, shubhkamnayein – deepawali mangalmay ho (Best wishes on this occasion – Happy Diwali).”
On the work side, Amitabh will then be seen in ‘Jhund’, ‘Uunchai’, ‘Brahmastra’, ‘Mayday’ and ‘Good Bye’.