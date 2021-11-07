Job Postings, Federal Employee Vaccination Mandate, AMC Entertainment Results Top of Week Ahead

The profit parade continues this week with several big names poised to deliver results including AMC Entertainment, Virgin Galactic and Disney. Job postings and key inflation data will also be at the center of investor concerns.

As the Biden administration’s Dec. 8 deadline for federal employees to be fully immunized quickly approaches, the Office of Personnel Management is also urging businesses and agencies to begin enforcing immunization mandates for their workforce. ‘they haven’t already.

This is because stocks are in record territory after recovering on Friday following a strong jobs report in October. FOX Business takes a look at upcoming events that are likely to move Financial markets in the coming days.

Profits will kick off Monday with Coty before the market opens and AMC Entertainment, PayPal and Virgin Galactic after the bell.

Economic data will be relatively calm on Monday with employment trends. However, the Federal Reserve will be rounding out remarks from interim Boston Fed Chairman Kenneth Montgomery, Philadelphia Fed Chairman Patrick Harker, and Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans.

Montgomery to speak at the Boston Fed Virtual Conference “The Implications of High Leverage for Financial Instability Risk, Real Economic Activity, and Appropriate Policy Responses,” Harker will speak on the economic outlook before a virtual event at the Economic Club of New York and Evans will virtually discuss current economic conditions and monetary policy ahead of the “OESA 2021 Automotive Supplier Conference: Beyond Disruption”.

Starting Monday, the vaccination schedule for children ages 5 to 11 will also begin after the Food and Drug Administration uses the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech. Also on Monday, the United States will reopen its land borders with Canada and Mexico and fully vaccinated people traveling to the United States will be required to show proof of vaccination before boarding their flights. Additionally, Walmart expects a fully vaccinated corporate workforce to return to the office unless they are given special housing.

Other notable events include the National Walkout & Stand for Freedom, a call for a voluntary labor strike to protest against vaccination warrants at work, former President Donald Trump speaking at a fundraiser in Tampa for House Republicans, Walgreens closing stores in San Francisco for crime concerns, Dominion Energy’s disconnect service for customers who are 2 months or more behind on payments, Sonoco Products is raising prices for some of its consumer packaging products and the deadline for Taiwan Semiconductor Co. to transmit data to the Biden administration on semiconductor manufacturers’ inventories, deadlines, customers and suppliers.

Profits on Tuesday’s agenda include BioNTech, Blue Apron, DR Horton, Hain Celestial Group, Hilton Grand Vacations, Hostess Brands, Palantir Technologies, Party City and Sysco before the market opens.

After the bell, Coinbase Global, DoorDash, Eastman Kodak, Krispy Kreme, McAfee and Poshmark will deliver results.

Meanwhile, the Producer Price Index and the NFIB Business Optimism Index will be the focus of economic data. Also on Tuesday, the vaccination mandate for federal employees will begin to apply, following a recommendation from the United States Office of Personnel Management. The Biden administration is demanding that all federal employees be fully immunized by November 22.

Gains to watch for Wednesday include Wendys before the market opens and Beyond Meat, Bumble, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Disney and ZipRecruiter after the bell.

Rivian, backed by Amazon, will also make his highly anticipated Nasdaq debut. Rivian plans to sell 135 million shares for between $ 57 and $ 62 apiece. The electric vehicle startup is looking for a market valuation of around $ 60 billion, according to the the Wall Street newspaper.

Meanwhile, the Consumer Price Index, Core CPI, Wholesale Inventories, Federal Budget Deficit, Initial and Continuing Unemployment Claims, Weekly Mortgage Applications, and Weekly Crude Inventories of The Energy Information Administration will be at the center of economic data.

Although Thursday is Veterans Day, the stock market will still be open with earnings from Tapestry, UTZ Brands and Lordstown Motors in the spotlight.

The JOLTS report, the University of Michigan Consumer Confidence Index, five-year inflation expectations and Warby Parker’s first earnings report since its IPO will close the week.

New York Fed Chairman John Williams will also speak ahead of the bank’s virtual conference “Heterogeneity in Macroeconomics: Implications for Policy”.

Also on Friday, Exxon workers excluded from a refinery in Texas will begin voting on ending representation by United Steelworkers, Toshiba will release the results of a strategic review along with its quarterly results and new plan for medium-term business, and Disney will be celebrating the second anniversary of its streaming service, Disney +.