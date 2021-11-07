Hindu Makkal Katchi announces cash prize for anyone who ‘kicks’ actor Vijay Sethupathi

A video has gone viral of a man trying to kick actor Vijay Sethupathi and his team while the actor was at Bengaluru airport earlier this week. While the actor called the issue a minor altercation, a group known as Hindu Makkal Katchi announced a reward of Rs 1,001 to whoever kicks Vijay Sethupathi.

Hindu Makkal Katchi’s official Twitter account (also pronounced Indu Makkal Katchi) posted a screenshot of the video saying that Vijay Sethupathi insulted freedom fighter Deivathiru Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Ayya and the country.

“Arjun Sampath announces cash reward for kicking actor Vijay Sethupathi for insulting Thevar Ayya. 1 kick = Rs.1001 / – for whoever hits him, until he is ‘apology,’ said a tweet, posted on the official Indu Makkal Katchi race Twitter account. by Arjun Sampath.

Arjun Sampath announces a cash prize for kicking actor Vijay Sethupathi for insulting Thevar Ayya. 1 kick = Rs.1001 / – for anyone who kicks him, until he apologizes. pic.twitter.com/Fogf7D9V7S Indu Makkal Katchi (Offl) ???? (NdIndumakalktchi) November 7, 2021

Speaking to India Today, Arjun Sampath agreed that he made such a statement and that it was linked to the viral video.

Arjun Sampath said he spoke to Maha Gandhi, the man who tried to kick Vijay Setupathi, and said the actor was sarcastic, which led to the altercation.

“Maha Gandhi wanted to wish Vijay Sethupathi to receive the national award. But Vijay Sethupathi was sarcastic and said it was not a nation at all. Maha Gandhi was taken aback but still said you were coming. from the southern districts and invited him to attend Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Puja. But Vijay Sethupathi again replied sarcastically that the only Thevan (God) in the world is Jesus. This led to the altercation. He insulted Pasumpon and the nation, ”said Arjun Sampath.

The leader of the right-wing group also said he spoke directly with Maha Gandhi, then decided to announce the “cash prize”. If Vijay Sethupathi didn’t say anything similar to Maha Gandhi’s claims, then why didn’t the actor deny the claims, Sampath told India Today.