Why James Coburn was Bruce Lee’s best student in Hollywood





Of all the Hollywood celebrities Bruce Lee trained, prominent actor and western movie star James Coburn was arguably the best of them all.

Of all the celebrities Bruce Lee trained, James Coburn seems to have been the best – but with Steve McQueen not too far behind. When Coburn trained with Bruce Leein in the 1960s and 1970s, Coburn was already an established leading actor and one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in the West. Among his most famous films of his long career are The Magnificent Seven, the Great Escapeand Our man Flint. James Coburn was a close friend of Lees and one of the many big names in Hollywood who learned Jeet Kune Do from the martial arts icon. Before his kung fu movie career kicked off in Hong Kong, Lee sought work in Hollywood while simultaneously running martial arts schools. Partly through word of mouth, Lee has become very popular with many celebrities. In addition to Coburn, Steve McQueen, Roman Polanski, James Garner, Lee Marvin, Sharon Tate and Stirling Silliphant have all been coached by Lee. NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was also among Lees’ most notable students.

Related: Why Bruce Lee Never Completed His Silent Flute Movie One famous student in particular James Coburn was arguably Bruce Lees’ best student. Proof of this comes from the words of the kung fu legend himself. When asked which of his Hollywood students was the best in an interview, Lee struggled to choose between Coburn and McQueen, but apparently put them above Garner, Marvin, and others. He praised Steve McQueens for tenacity and determination, but was quick to say that Coburn had the best command of the philosophical part kung fu, which of course is a fundamental aspect and an important part of becoming a competent martial artist. While Lee was hesitant to definitely choose one over the other, it appears Coburn had the edge over McQueen and the others in key areas. Lee biographer Matthew Polly said in his book, Bruce Lee: a life, that James Coburn was Lees Hollywood’s most dedicated student. He took over 106 one-to-one lessons in three years and even turned one of his rooms into a gym that looked like Lees, just to continue training and improve his overall strength and endurance. Ever since Coburn experienced Lees ‘thumb punch at a party, Coburn was determined to learn Lees’ skills. As for McQueen, he is said to possess a tremendous amount of energy that impresses even Lee. This indicates that of the two, he may have had the more potential. The problem was, he was held back by his schedule. According to Bruce Lee himself, McQueen would have been damn it if he had just spent more time training. McQueen was a hard worker when he had time to practice, but he didn’t spend as much on Jeet Kune Do as Coburn, who stayed in Lees’ inner circle longer than McQueen. McQueen might have been right behind, but given his years of dedication and the understanding he cultivated, James Coburn became Bruce Lee’s top Hollywood student. More: Bruce Lee’s Original Kung Fu Style Explained (& Why He Stopped Using It) Young Sheldon creates another Big Bang Theory inconsistency

