Meenakshi Sundareshwar falls flat with half-baked writing and Bollywood snaps

The bringing together of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar, another name of Shiv Paravati, was indeed a divine intervention. The famous Madurai Temple is proud of the sanctity of this sacred match. But is this possible in the world of 21st century subways and intercity connections? The place is charming.

The first glimpses of Meenakshi Sundareshwar wowed the audience as it felt nice, unique and aesthetic. Next, we saw Man Kesa Kesar with a graceful Sanya Malhotra dancing shamelessly to the cool background music. Not to mention the silhouette scene in the song. That, and the talented young duo of Malhotra and Abhimanyu Dasani were enough to get audiences excited. The film is expected to be aesthetic, charming and unique. The two don’t disappoint, but the film falls flat on Bollywood snaps and half-baked handwriting soon after its exposure.

The story begins with an accidental encounter as Sundar’s parents arrive at the wrong house for their son’s rishta. The two exchange glances from a screened window. Meenakshi confidently walks into the room and says, “Sorry, I was bored in the room. His personality is clear. Meenakshi is a bold, beautiful and confident girl who seeks love in her arranged marriage and is an ardent fan of Thalaiva. Sundar is a shy engineer, who loves blue because it is a safe color and for whom coding is an art. He is both honest and determined to pursue his passion for coding.

Despite her hesitation, the two love each other and marry at the temple of their name. In one scene, the Sundar bhabhi says “She’s a Rajnikanth fan while I’m a Dhanush fan, we were meant to be family.” The colors, details, costumes and background look wonderful in this part and instantly grab the viewer’s attention.

On their first night, Sundar, who is determined to make a living on his own and not join the family business, receives a phone interview and studies a book on Python. Meenakshi’s arrival in his life turns out to be indeed lucky and he lands a job in Bangalore. The only catch is that work is only for singles. A strange precondition casually present.

This is when the structure of the film begins to crumble. Sundar, as he puts it, does his best to make his long-distance relationship work. But, his world in monet has only place for itself. Thus brings complications. Sanya’s effortless performance motivates to stay tuned in these parts, but the plot is really laid back. Thanks to OTT, sometimes you can even transfer it.

Sundar’s friends / foes in the big city are as we’ve seen in many regular webseries. They have no depth or bottom. Then come the old Bollywood clichés like catching the drunken husband among his friends and a surprise visit from the parents. A song on the next train is completely useless.

The chaos in the plot points downplays the interest that was aroused in the first half of the film. There are a number of times we feel why Meenakshi is in love with this boy. when in reality he only cares about his job. But Sundar’s challenges are also pressing, because not proving yourself means joining the family sari business. The film, which perhaps wanted to show the beauty of an arranged marriage, ends up highlighting its problems.

The film ends on a celebratory note, but it fails to move you as the conflict has ceased to be powerful. Nonetheless, what works are the warm tones of the film, a pleasant chemistry between the lead roles, and Sanya Malhotra’s shameless dance to Thailaiva songs. You can watch the movie on Netflix.