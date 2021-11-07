Mass Effect 3 Citadel DLC Was “A Love Letter to Fans” According to Voice Actor Jennifer Hale





The Mass Effect 3 Citadel DLC is widely regarded as the most popular DLC in the trilogy, and the two actors who play Commander Shepard understand why. Actors Jennifer Hale and Mark Meer sat down with us to chat for Mass Effect N7 Day, and when the topic of Citadel DLC came up, they had a lot to say about it. Hale calls the Citadel DLC a “fan love letter” and also credits BioWare for creating such touching content. “For me, it also comes down to the nature of the company that creates this, like the heart of BioWare. It’s so beautiful. It’s so responsive and so open-minded and open-minded and inclusive and connected. , and it’s really about it’s about the game and the hardware, and it’s not about nothing else and it’s amazing, ”insists Hale. “For me, personally, that was basically the last thing we did, it’s the cornerstone of the whole trilogy, of these years of working, working with all of these people,” Meer said. “I really have to thank Cathleen Rootsaert, one of the screenwriters for BioWare, she was one of those who stood up for ‘we have to party on the Citadel, we have to bring all these people together. It gave you the opportunity to see characters, NPCs, interact that have never interacted before. You must have Wrex and Grunt in the same room, and oh Zaeed is also there, and you can see the conversation between them. The Citadel DLC gives the Norman crew a bit of permission ashore, and they have a sort of rage in Captain Anderson’s apartment. Jack is dancing on a table, Commander Shepard is dancing awkwardly, you can play fetch with a vorcha, and a lot of the characters are pretty damn drunk. There are so many hilarious moments that are incredibly sentimental for players who know the end of the trilogy, and it’s a great start for the fans. “Beyond the party there was everything, let’s face it, the fan service,” Meer says. “There was a lot of fan service in the Citadel and a lot of jokes and it was so festive, and that’s what made it really special.” We would have to agree. This conversation was only part of a larger interview celebrating Mass Effect N7 day.

