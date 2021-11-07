Hollywood Museum honors Bob Hope and American veterans who failed to be saluted on 75th anniversary of WWII





2020 was the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. “Although the pandemic has kept many people from celebrating the anniversary, it is too important not to be recognized, so tonight we remember and pay tribute to our veterans and today’s members of the forces. armies, Ms. Dadigan said. Adding. “And what better way, than to hear directly from our veterans through the tens of thousands of letters sent to Bob Hope, some of which are featured here tonight. Many of them are pictured in the book that Bob’s daughter, Linda Hope, and Bob’s over 15-year-old writer Martha Bolton signed for guests that night, titled “DEAR BOB .. Bob Hope’s Wartime Correspondence with the GIs of World War II The event took place on November 4th. Hope has been cited by the Guinness Book of Records as “the most honored artist”, with more than 1,500 awards and citations for her humanitarian and professional efforts. Including President Johnson’s Medal of Freedom; President Kennedy’s Congressional Gold Medal; President Eisenhower’s People to People Award; US Government Medal of Merit; Peabody Prize; a special Oscar; the Jean Hersholt Prize and three other distinctions from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Bob Hope was also inducted into the Entertainment Hall of Fame and Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II extended the honor of Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) and received 56 honorary degrees. And somewhere along the way, he found time to direct 45 feature films, sixty Christmas specials, completed five Royal Command Performances, and wrote 13 books. After all of this, Bob Hope is said to have said that the greatest honor he has ever received was to be named an honorary veteran. It is this unique relationship between Bob Hope and “The Greatest Generation”, via the USO, that the Hollywood Museum is currently showcasing in its lobby. Find below the photos of the museum hall of the event: Photo credit: Nina Prommer / Milestone Photos, courtesy of the Hollywood Museum

Special tribute to veterans and signing of DEAR BOB at the Hollywood Museum

Special tribute to veterans and signing of DEAR BOB at the Hollywood Museum

Linda Hope at the Special Veterans Tribute and signing of DEAR BOB at the Hollywood Museum

Martha Bolton, Linda Hope, Donna Mills at the Special Veterans Tribute and signing of DEAR BOB at the Hollywood Museum

Donelle dadigan, Donna Mills at the Special Veterans Tribute and signing of DEAR BOB at the Hollywood Museum

Diana Lansleen, Donelle dadigan, Kate linder at the Special Veterans Tribute and signing of DEAR BOB at the Hollywood Museum

Martha Bolton, Donelle dadigan, Linda Hope, Jan Daley, Anson williams at the Special Veterans Tribute and signing of DEAR BOB at the Hollywood Museum

General atmosphere at the Special Veterans Tribute and signing of DEAR BOB at the Hollywood Museum

Donelle dadigan at the Special Veterans Tribute and signing of DEAR BOB at the Hollywood Museum

Chiara D’Ambrosio, Bianca D’Ambrosio at Special Tribute to Veterans and DEAR BOB Signing at Hollywood Museum

Donelle dadigan, Linda Hope at the Special Veterans Tribute and signing of DEAR BOB at the Hollywood Museum

