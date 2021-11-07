Entertainment
Is Shah Rukh Khan ready to break his silence on the Aryan Khan affair? Departure for Delhi with his team by private plane
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been approached by several international media outlets for an interview about his son Aryan Khan’s recent drug affair. Recently, Shah Rukh was spotted at Mumbai Airport on his way to Delhi with his team. The actor took a private plane from the Kalina terminal in Mumbai.
According to a report published in IndiaToday.in, Shah Rukhs manager Pooja Dadlani has received several requests from US and UK media for Shah Rukh Khan to speak to them exclusively about his son’s drug case in Mumbai. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) on October 3 along with the other 20 defendants. The star child was held for 25 days and was held in Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai. But if we are to believe the reports, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh has refused all these requests from foreign media and has decided to remain silent on this sensitive subject.
Aryan was released on bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28 and his family were happy because their son was back with them. After Aryan was released, Shah Rukh did not release any statement and walked away from social media. In addition, he was not seen much in public. There are reports that Shah Rukh will soon publish an official statement on his social media in the coming days. But there is no official confirmation on this.
Recently, Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were spotted at the BCN office on Friday to mark their presence under bail conditions prescribed by the Bombay High Court.
On the work side, Shah Rukh will soon be seen in Siddharth Anands Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It also has southern director Atlee and Rajkumar Hiranis in its pipeline.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.
Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.
(function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk/xfbml.customerchat.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
Sources
2/ https://www.bollywoodlife.com/news-gossip/entertainment-news-shah-rukh-khan-all-set-to-break-his-silence-on-aryan-khan-case-jets-off-to-delhi-with-his-team-on-a-private-plane-1946197/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]