Is Shah Rukh Khan ready to break his silence on the Aryan Khan affair? Departure for Delhi with his team by private plane

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly been approached by several international media outlets for an interview about his son Aryan Khan’s recent drug affair. Recently, Shah Rukh was spotted at Mumbai Airport on his way to Delhi with his team. The actor took a private plane from the Kalina terminal in Mumbai. Also Read – Aryan Khan Case: Sameer Wankhede, Area Manager, NCB Mumbai, Removed From Investigation As INQUIRY Into His Dodgy Business Intensifies

According to a report published in IndiaToday.in, Shah Rukhs manager Pooja Dadlani has received several requests from US and UK media for Shah Rukh Khan to speak to them exclusively about his son’s drug case in Mumbai. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) on October 3 along with the other 20 defendants. The star child was held for 25 days and was held in Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai. But if we are to believe the reports, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh has refused all these requests from foreign media and has decided to remain silent on this sensitive subject. Also Read – No More Problems For Shah Rukh Khan In Aryan Khan Case? Manager Pooja Dadlani will likely be interviewed

Aryan was released on bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28 and his family were happy because their son was back with them. After Aryan was released, Shah Rukh did not release any statement and walked away from social media. In addition, he was not seen much in public. There are reports that Shah Rukh will soon publish an official statement on his social media in the coming days. But there is no official confirmation on this. Also Read – Aryan Khan Visits NCB Office; bodyguard Ravi Singh shines again amid media frenzy watch video

Recently, Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were spotted at the BCN office on Friday to mark their presence under bail conditions prescribed by the Bombay High Court.

On the work side, Shah Rukh will soon be seen in Siddharth Anands Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. It also has southern director Atlee and Rajkumar Hiranis in its pipeline.

