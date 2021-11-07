Actor Prosenjit trolled for complaining about Swiggy to PM Modi and Mamata Banerjee





Actor Prosenjit gets trolled for his tweet | Photo credit: Twitter Highlights Prosenjit sought the attention of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister of his state because Swiggy did not deliver his food after confirming the order. Bumba Da, as his fans affectionately call him, asked “What if someone relied on a catering app to deliver food to their guests and the food never arrived?” “ His letter first greeted Prime Minister Modiand CM Mamata Banerjee and then discussed the matter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief State Ministers are regularly tagged on Twitter and other social media accounts by internet users, seeking their attention on crime, pollution, pandemic and other societal issues . There are those who tag ministers and other prominent figures to highlight personal accomplishments and human interest stories that deserve attention. But on Saturday, a prominent player in the Bengali film industry wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and tagged them on Twitter complaining about an app failure. from food delivery to food delivery. Prosenjit Chatterjee sought the attention of the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of his state because Swiggy did not deliver his food after confirming the order. Bumba Da, as his fans affectionately call him, asked “What if someone relied on a catering app to deliver food to their guests and the food never arrived?” “ His letter first greeted Prime Minister Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee, and then discussed the matter. Prosenjit wrote that he placed an order on Swiggy on November 3, after which the order status changed to “delivered”, but he never received the food. The actor added that he raised the issue with the company, after which they refunded his money. But he had more to say. “However, I wanted to get your attention because I think anyone can deal with this problem. What if someone relies on a food app to have food delivered to their customers? guests and the food never arrives? What if someone depended on these food applications for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? There can be a lot of such situations. So, I felt it was necessary Sincerely, Prosenjit Chatterjee, ”the letter added. Those who use food delivery apps have all been in a frustrating position at least once when their food never arrived, the delivery guy’s phone was unreachable, or he received the wrong food. Like many others, Prosenjit may not have received his food on Saturday. What he received was some savage trolling immediately after posting the letter on Twitter. One user wrote: “Very serious problem, please impose president rule on Bengal shri @narendramodi (sic)”. “Very serious issue, please impose president rule on Bengal shri @narendramodi,” another user wrote. “You spared the Honorable President of India? Please tag him too,” wrote a third user. While most of the users were in the mood to troll, some agreed with the actor’s concern and shared their own experiences with food delivery apps. While responses from the PM and CM are still awaited, the actor received a response from Swiggy: “We’re sorry to hear this. We want this verified. Help us with the order details.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/the-buzz/article/actor-prosenjit-trolled-for-complaining-about-swiggy-to-pm-modi-and-mamata-banerjee/829763 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos