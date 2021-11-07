Op-Ed: Where is the history of Hollywood’s work at the Academy Museum?

In recent weeks, two events have dominated Hollywood coverage. One is the long-awaited opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, a Wilshire Boulevard sanctuary dedicated to the magic of cinema. The other is the death of a cinematographer after a gun was accidentally discharged on the set of the movie Rust in New Mexico.

These two events, one festive, the other horrible, have more in common than you might think. The very issues surrounding the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, working conditions and worker safety are older than the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The academy was formed in 1927 to help studios arbitrate contracts with Hollywood unions following the signing of the Studio Basic Agreement, which established a basic framework for Hollywood labor relations for the future. Shiny gold statuettes, fancy award ceremonies and museum dreams arrived two years later.

It would take 92 more years to make the museum a reality. The finished product received praise for the stunning design of architect Renzo Pianos with its futuristic spherical theater; cool props on display, including Star Wars ‘C-3PO droid, Jaws’ fiberglass shark, and Citizen Kane’s Rosebud sled; thoughtful video montages on the history of cinema; and the fun and kitsch simulated Oscar acceptance speech experience.

In particular, the museum received high marks for how it tackled some of the more uncomfortable aspects of Hollywood’s past: an empty spot for the absent Hattie McDaniels Oscar, the first given to a black American but missing. for some time after his death in 1952; a display on makeup and hair jars labeled Tahitian and Chinese, to be used on white actors; an exhibition featuring pioneering black filmmaker Oscar Micheaux.

The museum will be a place for discussion of important social issues related to both our film history and our industry, museum director Bill Kramer said in a statement to The Times on Thursday. He also pointed out that the exhibitions will continually evolve to allow us to continue to engage with new topics. Last month, Jacqueline Stewart, artistic and programming director of the museum, underlined its educational mission, arguing that there is now an urgent need to discuss media representation and the power of cinema to shape politics and public opinion.

But there is one subject that the museum did not quite cover: the history of work and unions in the industry itself. To be fair, he does a few stab wounds. The exhibition on The Wizard of Oz uses the film as a case study on contributions from different departments such as advertising, sound and editing. He reminds visitors that the magic is done in factory settings and winks at the teams of craftsmen who made it. However, the museum presents the cinema as above all an artistic enterprise, not an industrial production.

A prominent exhibit on the ability of films to influence audiences highlights four issues: climate change, the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements, and labor relations. The work section mentions classic films such as Norma Rae (1979) and Salt of the Earth (1954) blacklisted and documentaries including American Factory (2019) and Harlan County, USA (1976). But all of this is focused on labor disputes outside the industry. Labor relations within Hollywood are not being examined, at least for now. (The Times asked the museum to address the lack of a more comprehensive exhibition on labor and industry, but Kramers’ statement made no specific comment.)

It’s not like there is a shortage of equipment. Unions have played an important role in Hollywood history. Film making was the root of the odd-job economy, and how the film industry solved issues of pay and transferable benefits has lessons for today, says professor Catherine Fisk law student at UC Berkeley and author of Writing for Hire, a history of labor relations in film, television and advertising.

On issues such as wages, residues and credits, unions have helped establish a system of collective bargaining for wages and benefits and intellectual property systems that are the envy of video game production, the software development and other technology industries, Fisk said.

But the studios were often deeply hostile to unions and repeatedly tried to break them down. A significant part of the Red Scare and the blacklist was an attempt to weaken the unions by suggesting they were safe havens for the Communists.

At first, unions were often autocratic and riddled with corruption. Organized crime, led by Al Capone associate Frank Nitti, stole millions from unions and extorted hundreds of thousands more from studios as protection money during the 1930s and 1940s.

For a long time, unions were also deeply racist. Excluding black, Latin American and Asian workers from union membership effectively kept these workers out of the company. Over time, unions eventually became more democratic and inclusive and eliminated corruption.

The museum certainly deserves the praise it has received for incorporating the accounts of recent years into its exhibits. But the rights of the industry’s original compute workers in Hollywood are nowhere to be found.

Steve Ross, historian at USC and author of Working-Class Hollywood, understands how a genuine effort to rectify the race and gender omissions could lead to yet another blind spot. They grapple with presentist concerns rather than looking at the long history of the film industry, he says. Isn’t this supposed to be the museum of the film industry? They forgot the industry part.

Andy Lewis was editor of the Hollywood Reporter from 2011 to 2018. He is a former professor of American history at Wesleyan University and Hamilton College.