The beloved old cinema “projected Hollywood to the people of Liverpool”

A beloved Liverpool cinema that was known to ‘show Hollywood’ to the people of Liverpool for decades has seen a client come back 400 times to see the same movie.

Located on London Road, many will remember having a first date, a night out with loved ones, or attending some of the city’s biggest concerts at the Odeon, which opened on October 15. 1934.

Starting out as one of the UK’s seven Paramount theaters, it cost $ 240,000 to build and was Merseyside’s largest cinema.

In the 1970s the venue had five screens and in 1999 a massive renovation saw the building further subdivide and the number of screens doubled. At one point there was also a restaurant and an aquarium inside.

The London Road Odeon closed on September 30, 2008 and was replaced the next day by the purpose-built Odeon Multiplex at Liverpool One – but residents and staff who worked there still fondly remember.

Mike Taylor, from Allerton, worked as a projectionist at the Odeon (formerly Paramount) in London Road, Liverpool, from 1964 to 1968, and was working there the day he was seized by Beatlemania.

Thousands of people lined up on London Road hoping to catch a glimpse of the group as they arrived for the northern premiere of A Hard Days Night.

Mike, 77, told ECHO: “I went for an interview at the Odeon in 1964 and the staff were rehearsing the movie A Hard Days Night which was to be the Beatles premiere.







“I was shown around the building, the screening room and the most modern equipment. The head projectionist told me how would you like to stay for the premiere and see how this new equipment works and that’s how I entered the Odeon. “

Mike said that the projectionists were not only responsible for showing the films, but for the heating, lighting, ventilation and maintenance of all equipment and electrical equipment.







He said he enjoyed working in the cinema when he had “all the Hollywood connections” and by looking at a photo of it he could “remember it like it was yesterday”.

Mike said: “There’s nothing in the area now that would even come close. When it first opened, there were 200 people working there. There were 10 projectionists, two electricians from stage, the organist because there was a resident organ, a large restaurant upstairs, and there was an aquarium.







“These things over the years disappeared one by one, the restaurant closed and it became a Victor Silvester dance studio for several years.

“The director was always at the front of the theater to greet people when they entered and he was wearing an evening gown with a frock coat. He was there at the end of the show to say goodnight to them and welcome them again at the next C t was a condition of the company, the manager could not leave the building until the last customer had left.

“We would show Hollywood or the movies to other people and we were paid to do it, that was the job.







Mike said that one of his favorite memories was the two years of The Sound of Music and that it was ” unheard of “for a film to last so long.

He said: “In 1965, we opened with The Sound of Music and it went on for two years continuously – every day for two years in matinees and evening shows in an auditorium that could seat 2,750 people. The only reason why they removed him was because the Odeon had been assigned to the twinning.

“People kept coming back over and over again to see it. One lady had seen it 400 times and said she saw something different every time.”

Mike described the cinema as having beautiful art deco facilities with tall chandeliers, giant carpeted stairs, and the auditorium was beautiful.

Over the years Mike has also worked at The Plaza in Allerton; the Hippodrome, on West Derby Road; the Gaumont, in Bootle and the Star, in Liverpool.

The cinema was demolished to make way for a large development of new student apartments, but the project was halted when the developer encountered difficulties, leaving behind a half-finished building.

Opposite the Odeon stood another cinema, the Gaumont.

