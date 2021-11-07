Kristen Stewart stars as Princess Diana in “Spencer”: NPR

DANIELLE KURTZLEBEN, HOST:

It’s three haunting days at Christmas 1991 in Sandringham, the home of Queen Elizabeth in the UK. Princess Diana arrives late after getting lost on her way to the estate, and then is also late for almost all of the meticulously planned holiday events, much to the wrath of the Royal Family, especially her husband Prince Charles.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “SPENCER”)

JACK FARTHING: (Like Charles) Are you sure you weren’t late yesterday because someone delayed you?

KRISTEN STEWART: (Like Diana) Anyone?

FARTHING: (Like Charles) It’s just that maybe someone delayed you.

STEWART: (Like Diana) No. Sometimes someone is delaying you.

KURTZLEBEN: The movie “Spencer” is a psychological look at Diana’s life at a time when her marriage to Prince Charles had all but disintegrated. “Spencer” is directed by Pablo Larrain, known for “Jackie,” a biopic of another iconic woman, and it stars Kristen Stewart as the princess. Kristen Stewart is joining me now. Thank you very much for joining us.

STEWART: Oh, no, thank you very much for inviting me.

KURTZLEBEN: Well, and I should also say congratulations. I saw on the news that you just got engaged.

STEWART: Yeah, that’s right. It was actually a few months ago, but I had mentioned to Howard Stern, like a year ago, that he asked me if I was in the institution of marriage and if I believed it, if I found her romantic. I was like, yeah sure, man. I would like to get married one day. I am totally in love with my girlfriend. And then he – I knew it would come back like – but that’s nothing new. So yeah, it’s been a minute. But anyway, it’s the truth, yeah.

KURTZLEBEN: I guess this is new to the celebrity news consuming public. So…

STEWART: Yeah.

KURTZLEBEN: Anyway.

STEWART: What really matters.

KURTZLEBEN: Absolutely, right? Okay, but let’s move on to this movie. You must have been around – what? – 7 years old – quite young when Princess Diana died. So how did you prepare for this role? Did you have a lot of memories of her, or was it just new to you?

STEWART: It was all pretty new. I mean, I had memories based on pictures. I remember the flowers outside Buckingham Palace and absolutely remember it was an event. The extent of my knowledge or involvement in the story was just that I knew it was so coveted. I was like – I mean, I could tell people were very upset.

KURTZLEBEN: Now you’ve played other real people in your career, and those real people were famous people like rock musician Joan Jett, actress Jean Seberg. I wonder, as an actress, how do you feel about playing the role of real people so that these performances are not just imitations? How to make something more of it?

STEWART: I think that’s what cinema is trying to do on a fundamental level. I think this movie was absolutely about addressing the ambiguity of his life. She was ironically that woman, like an entirely unknowable woman. I do not know. Biopics to me always seem to be such a tease. In this case, we kind of looked at three days of her life knowing that people would bring a personal memory or personal projection to her story and sort of fill in the blanks naturally.

KURTZLEBEN: Now this movie – it’s a very tense movie. It’s a very intense film. It really shows us without flinching the messy diet of Princess Diana, but also how she dodged the paparazzi, how she distrusted a lot of people around her. And I wanted to know, how does it affect you as an actress to shoot such a tense movie relentlessly? Is it trying or exhausting for you?

STEWART: Once you really land on something and something feels pure and present and out of your control, even though it was sad and exhausting to happen at that point, you sort of celebrate that you got to get there. to arrive. It was always so good to live in your own skin, even when you portrayed some sort of terrible and tumultuous situation.

KURTZLEBEN: I saw that there were almost a hundred looks in terms of clothes created for you in the movie. And we know Diana was well known for being a fashion pioneer. Did these outfits help you channel her?

STEWART: Absolutely. There is nothing worse than having a wardrobe that lacks integrity. You feel like a little doll dressed up. And in this case, we were kind of trying to make me feel like a dress-up doll, but they reinforced that performance in such a huge way. Jacqueline Durran is a – just an amazing, crazy artist, and she designed all the clothes and built them. And Diana had such a strange way of communicating because she was literally muzzled. But she was still, I have a feeling, trying to reach out behind a veil, and sometimes it was with clothes. It really goes beyond that, like the wardrobe is beautiful, because it defines who she is so much.

KURTZLEBEN: One thing you share with Princess Diana is fame – cameras are stalking you, paparazzi. How much did you channel that part of your own life when playing Diana, or did she just experience it to such a different degree than you?

STEWART: I think we’ve just had such different experiences. They are difficult to compare. All my work is to reveal myself and to share and to feel open. Like, I want to tell everyone everything, but not necessarily my personal details. It’s like – I don’t know, I want it to kind of come out in my osmosis work. And all of his work was so different. She was perpetuating a lie. She was a princess. I mean, she felt like what she was supposed to go out and do wasn’t true. And it got so painful and impossible for her to go on that she had to make the crazy, revolutionary decision to leave the royal family, which obviously, as we all know, is like a – it’s not a little thing. And she was never allowed to be herself, and I can’t imagine what it was.

KURTZLEBEN: Yes. Well, in that sense, watching this movie, I was thinking of other recent TV shows and movies – we’ve had a series of them – that revisit famous women, rethink their stories, rethink the way society has made them. processed. I think of Monica Lewinsky, Tonya Harding, Anita Hill. Do you consider this film to be one of them?

STEWART: Oh, absolutely. I think we really hang a lantern on the conversation. We really, like, have a direct conversation about the glaring difference in the way men are treated in the media compared to women, especially the way they are revered or condemned. Like, at one point, Diana says to Prince Charles on a pool table, like, you know, they’re just following me. They don’t even follow you. It’s all about me.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “SPENCER”)

STEWART: (like Diana) They’re going around in circles – it looks like they’re just circling around me – not you, just me.

KURTZLEBEN: Now, what about Princess Diana who you think makes us – and by us, I mean the entertainment industry, our culture – want to tell her story over and over again in things like ” The Crown, “musicals, that sort of thing?

STEWART: You know, his legacy is so ingrained in liberation. Like, you really – I mean, even the last few years of her life she became fully embodied and inhabited and, like, so present in her life that she really took control of it. And we lost it too soon. So I think we are – I feel like maybe the reason is that we have more questions, and we’ll never get answers.

KURTZLEBEN: Yes.

STEWART: She had magical power. I can feel it in every picture. I can feel it with every interview. It makes perfect sense that we are still in love and curious about this person.

KURTZLEBEN: One more question for you. You recently made headlines when you told The Sunday Times in London that you quote “probably five great movies.” Now when you say that, it seems to imply that you have very high standards – because you’ve been in a lot more than five movies – and those high standards are probably for yourself and the people you work with. So what I’m wondering is, do you feel – if that’s true, do you feel like these standards will get in your way one day, or do they help you produce your best work?

STEWART: Not to sound like an idiot right now, but, like, I was a little reductive because I was just trying to, like …

KURTZLEBEN: (Laughs) Of course.

STEWART: … speak frankly. But, like, I think I’m such a movie nerd. I think I find that they are not small, but very big miracles when they come together, when you find that balance.

KURTZLEBEN: Yes.

STEWART: But I think the standards help. I think the standards are definitely pushing up – and I love watching stuff for fun. But what I really love is watching something and being moved to a different place and feeling like I’ve learned and grown. And, as you know, it’s rare.

KURTZLEBEN: Actor Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana in the new movie “Spencer”. Kristen, thank you very much.

STEWART: No, thank you very much. I appreciate it.

