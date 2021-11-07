Salma Hayek felt like mom on the set of ‘Eternals’

NEW YORK Salma Hayek laughs when asked if she ever felt like the band’s mom on the set of “Eternals.”

“Yes, because everyone also came to talk to me about their problems … and I really liked it,” says the Mexican actor, who at 55 plays the matriarch of superheroes in the new Marvel film .

And as a sample, she said she had “thousands” of anecdotes.

“For example Barry (Keoghan), who plays the role of Druig, suffers from dyslexia like me and came in my trailer every day: ‘Help me, help me with the lines, I’m ashamed of the others hear how I read. ‘ And there I would sit with him and we would laugh a lot. It was like doing homework with my kid, “Hayek said in Spanish in a recent video interview from London.” He’s much younger than me, and he’s another dyslexic actor. “

“Eternals,” directed by Oscar-winning Chlo Zhao, hit theaters on Friday.

The film follows a group of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have lived secretly on Earth for thousands of years and who now come together to fight the evil Deviants, a fictional race of humanoids. The cast includes Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff, the first deaf actor to play a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As Ajak, whose superpower heals, Hayek is the only character who has a direct connection with the Celestials, an ancient race of beings who possess vast abilities to manipulate matter and energy, and who sent the Eternals on mission on Earth.

The actor, who had experience with CGI in Robert Rodriguez’s “Spy Kids” films, said she was surprised at how little technology was used in Zhao’s film. The director of “Nomadland” is known for her rather naturalistic style.

“Normally they don’t use locations (for superhero movies), all the sets are done later with computers. We shot in the Canary Islands and here in the UK and loved it, everything sounded very organic, ”she said, noting that her only CGI scenes are the ones in which she talks to a celestial.

“You see a cross on a green wall when you have thousands of extensions that weigh a lot and this thing that I have on my head that weighs too, so I ended up with some neck pain… but I just do it a few times. “

One of his biggest challenges, in fact, was related to the costumes. In addition to the headdress and extensions, some suits were so tight that gaining a few pounds could be a problem.

“I was terrified because the shoot took about five months. I didn’t go every day, but it was a five month period where if you put on weight and I tend to be like that, ”she said, making waves with her. hand. “I said, ‘Oh, I’m not going to be able to gain or lose weight because of these combinations. “

“I was absolutely right!” she added, laughing. “After the pandemic I had to take a few more photos and the costume didn’t suit me anymore! Luckily it was something very small because it was really traumatic. But hey, it happened to a lot of people. between us.”

“Eternals” is one of four Hayek films released in 2021. The Oscar-nominated actress (for “Frida” in 2002) starred this year in “Bliss” and “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”, and will subsequently appear in “House of Gucci” with Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino.

Of the four, “Eternals” is the only one directed by a woman.

“I have such admiration for her,” she said enthusiastically of Zhao. “She’s super strong, she knows very well what she wants. Some people have said, ‘Oh, but she’s made really small movies, she won’t know how to handle such a big production.’ Uff, she’s super technical, well educated in cinema, she understands both the huge and the staff … and she handles actors really well. “

Zhao made sure to put together a cast that couldn’t be more inclusive. In addition to Hayek as Latina and Ridloff as the first deaf superhero, “Eternals” also features black (Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos) and Asian actors (Chan, Nanjiani and Ma Dong-seok, such as Makkari, Kingo and Gilgamesh, respectively) and shows the first gay kiss in a Marvel movie.

Hayek said that while the inclusion of a diverse cast “seems a little forced at times”, “Eternals” was not.

“Like everything Chloe does, she really does it with her instincts because she naturally believes in it,” she said.

___

Follow Sigal Ratner-Arias on Twitter at https://twitter.com/sigalratner.