Late Hollywood actress Betty Grable was ‘proud’ of pin-up work

In the difficult and uncertain days of World War II, a pin-up poster of Betty Grable brought a part of the house to US servicemen stationed around the world. Dressed in a white one-piece swimsuit, the actress smirked over her shoulder as she showed off legs her movie studio once insured for $ 1 million. Betty never took her image too seriously, but she felt honored that her photo had become so important to IMs. She would just say she was a dancer who knew how to perform, exclusively tells her daughter Victoria Colucci Closer. But she felt that one of her greatest achievements in life was to bring some happiness to our soldiers. Snap / Shutterstock Born in St. Louis, Elizabeth Grable was propelled into the limelight by her mother. My grandfather was a stockbroker, recalls Victoria, explaining that after the family lost everything in the crash, her grandmother moved with her daughters to California. She asked my mom to take singing and tap dance lessons to prepare for the movies. Bettys moving up the Hollywood ladder went slowly. In the 1936s Pigskin Parade, her star performance was overshadowed by another newcomer, co-star Judy Garland. But Betty continued to work. She changed studios a few times and got married and divorced from fellow actor Jackie Coogan before eventually having huge success with the 1940s. On the Argentine Way. ONE FOR THE BOYS By the late 1940s, Betty had become Hollywood’s highest-paid female star, but the sunny musicals she often starred in didn’t age well. Today, when people remember Betty, who died in 1973 at the age of 56, it is probably because of her contribution to the war effort. Victoria says Betty would have loved it. She would receive letters from soldiers and respond, notes Victoria. She was proud to help light up the world when it was so dark.

