News from the entire cantonal region

‘A Christmas Carol’ at the library

ALLIANCE The Performing Arts Department at Mount Unions University will present selected scenes and songs from their Charles Dickens production A Christmas Carol at the Main Auditorium of the Rodman Public Libraries at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The full production, which will be shown in the Brush Performance Hall at the Giese Center for the Performing Arts on the Mount Union campus from November 18-21, will feature actor and Alliance native Perry King as the narrator. . The adaptation of the holiday classic is written and directed by Kevin P. Kern, associate professor of theater at Mount Union.

There will be a draw for two free tickets to the full production at the Rodman Library preview. 107.

Mount Union Concert Ensemble

ALLIANCE Mount Union University has scheduled several free public musical performances in November. A Jazz Band concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Gallaher Black Box Theater. The woodwind ensemble and flute choir will perform at 3 p.m. on November 14 at the Presser Recital Hall. A string repertoire concert will be held at 7 p.m. on November 17 at Dewald Chapel Shrine in Myers. Solo Con Tutti will be at 7 p.m. on November 30 at Brush Performance Hall.

Learn to make candy

ALLIANCE Sara Bir, chef, writer and editor of the Simply Recipes recipe website, will visit the Rodman Public Library auditorium at 2 p.m. Saturday to demonstrate how to make easy candy in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas. Bir, a graduate of the Institute of America Culinary School, who is the author of three cookbooks, will provide recipes and show how to make peanut butter buckeys, Christmas candy, and caramel corn.

Registration is required by calling 330-821-2665, ext. 107, or at rodmanlibrary.evanced.info/signup.

Dallas Brass to perform at Malone

CANTON The Dallas Brass will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Johnson Center for Worship and the Fine Arts at Malone University. The music for the prelude will begin at 6.30 p.m. in the main hall. The ensemble’s repertoire includes classical masterpieces, Dixieland, swing, Broadway, Hollywood and patriotic music. As part of the program, the Dallas Brass will perform with the Malone University Symphonic Band, Faculty Brass and High School Honors Band, featuring outstanding young musicians from Northeast Ohio.

Purchase $ 10 general admission tickets for the concert at www.malone.edu/dallasbrass. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door. For more information, call 330-471-8231.

Art exhibition at Goodwill

CANTON Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio and Coming Together Stark County present the See Your Neighborart exhibit. 31 at Goodwill Industries, 408NinthSt. SW.

Featured artists are Michael Barath, Diane Belfiglio, Tracy Dawn Brewer, BZTAT, Chloe Croskey, Errick Freeman, Gracie Ford, Amber Frenz, Priscilla Ivanoff, PJ Johnson, Addison Kern, Abigail Logan, Selina Lovo, Phyllis McDougal, Nicholas Pepper, ShelbyRastle , D Reif, Alaska Thompson, Tom Schneider, Scott Simler, Bernadine Selleck and Jane Vignos.

Virtual discussion on the biggest sitcoms

DOVER Author and pop culture historian Martin Gitlin is hosting a presentation based on his book The Greatest Sitcoms of All Time at 6:30 p.m. Monday on Zoom. Gitlin will show funny clips from these and other shows, challenge customers to identify themed songs and answer other sitcom trivia, discuss the criteria he used to rank the best of the best. and talk about the evolution of sitcoms over the decades in terms of humor, presentation and content.

Gitlin is the author of over 130 books, including The Great American Cereal Book and Powerful Moments in Sports: The Most Significant Sporting Events in American History.

Go to www.doverlibrary.org/registeror email Sherrel [email protected] to receive a Zoom invitation. For more information, contact the Dover Public Library at 330-343-6123.

“Living Library” returns to the Dover Library on November 13

DOVER Dover Public Library hosted its first Living Library in November 2019. Around 60 people were able to converse with one of the 14 Living Books available that day. According to Sherrel Rieger, Adult Programs Specialist, we have been so successful that we planned to make it an annual event, but the pandemic has been a game-changer for 2020. We are happy to report that the library Alive will return this year on November 13th.

The Living Library program has been in use for nearly two decades in 84 countries around the world. It is designed to bring the community together through dialogue with people other than us. The goal is to challenge prejudice and help people understand racial and cultural issues, draw inspiration from everyday heroes, and learn more about ourselves through our connection with others.

How does the living library work? The books (which are from real people) will be seated around the library. You come to the library and see what books are available. After you borrow one of the books, you sit down with that person and chat with them for about 15 minutes. Then you can check out another book. You can view as many books as time and availability permit.

This year’s card catalog includes:

Greta Baker, retired teacher / librarian and fashionista, Just Me !;

Gamaliel Bautista, Dreamer, Our Dream;

Victoria Buss, CEO of Clear Communications, Living the American Dream

Pat Crolley, artist, The Memory Painter;

Fred Delphia, retired group director and principal, It Dont Mean a Thing (If it Aint Got that Swing);

Perci Garner, Executive Director of The Rainbow Connection, Dreams and Wishes are Not the Same;

Desert Storm veteran Larry Glasgow, soldier survives SCUD missile attack;

Glen Groh, Retired Director and Naturalist, Its Me – GGG! ;

Linda Kate, former judge, From Juvenile Court to the Deserts of Iraq;

Kathy Neal, manager of a local women’s shelter, Beneath the Shade; Kathy Neal and Company, Temptation.

This list is available on the library’s website: www.doverlibrary.org and at the library. Register in advance by calling the library at 330-343-6123. People without an appointment are welcome on the day of the event, from 10 a.m. to noon in the community hall. The library is at 525 N. Walnut St.

MAPS defines Thanksgiving dinner / dance

GREEN MAPS Air Museum is planning a Thanksgiving dinner / dance on November 19.

Tickets cost $ 21.72. Book on www.mapsairmuseum.org or www.laflavour.com. Tickets are required for the meal and the dance. The deadline to order tickets is November 16 at 1 p.m. For a second option, dial 330 896-6332, ext. 110, for dance only. No reservation is necessary to attend the dance only. The doors will open for the dance at 6:30 pm The cover charge is $ 10.

The MAPS Snack Bar will be open throughout the event. No food or drink can be brought.

The MAPS Air Museum is located on the west side of Akron Township Airport at 2260 International Parkway, just off Route 241 (Massillon Road). Contact MAPS at www.mapsairmuseum.org or call 330-896-6332 for more information.

Food collection

JACKSON TWP. The Jackson Township Police Department and Ohio Highway Patrol will be holding their Can the Cruiser Food Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on November 20 at BuehlersFresh Foods.

Park obtains Urban Night Sky Place certification

MAGNOLIA Stark Parks Fry Family Park has obtained Urban Night Sky Place certification from the International Dark Sky Association. Fry Family Park is the first park in Ohio to achieve this designation and one of only two Dark Sky certified parks in Ohio.

An Urban Night Sky Place certification is awarded to a park, open space, viewing site, or other similar property in or near a large urban environment. To achieve certification, parks must demonstrate planning and design that actively promotes an authentic nighttime experience amid strong artificial light.

During the planning of Fry Parks, special luminaires that emit a light favorable to the starry sky were installed throughout the park. These low color temperature lamps produce less light pollution and preserve the natural darkness of the night. Man-made light pollution can impact the natural environment, from trees and plants with premature buds, to the disruption of native wildlife, and to the circadian rhythms of humans.

Local Author’s Fair

MASSILLON The Massillon Public Library will organize a local authors’ fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday in the library auditorium and the Duncan room. The fair will feature Don Ake, Marcus Calvert, Deborah Edmisten, Roger Gordon, Cat Russell and more.

Local authors will read their latest works, answer questions and sign books. Peruse each author’s table where various books will be available for purchase. Enjoy a pop-up “story generator” and free refreshments. No registration required. For more information, contact Laura Klein at 330-832-9831, ext. 319, [email protected]

Vinyl night at the library

MASSILLON The Massillon Public Library will organize a Vinyl Night from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 15 in the library auditorium for vinyl record lovers. Club members will feature some of their favorite artists, and newcomers can bring their own record to share. Sometimes thereistrivia and prices.Open to the public. No registration is required. For more information about this free program, contact Sherie Brown at [email protected] or 330-832-9831, ext. 314.

Knit, crochet and chat in the library

MASSILLON The Massillon Public Library will be holding Stitch Therapy, a needlework and social group, from 10:30 am to noon on November 16 in the library auditorium. Knitters, crocheters, and other artisans are welcome to meet new people and chat while working on their sewing projects. All ages and skill levels are welcome, and no registration is required. For questions, call 330-832-9831, ext. 342.

Clay lessons for couples

MASSILLON Meet at the Ceramics Workshop of the Massillon Museums from 4.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. on Saturdays for a Couple’s Clay Course. Registrations are open and places are limited. Visit massmu.org/tickets or call 330-833-4061. The fee, $ 40 per couple ($ 35 for a couple who are members of the Musée Massillon), includes all supplies and cooking. The ceramic workshop of the Massillon Museums is accessible through the main entrance of the Museum.

Meet a vulture

PERRY TWP. The Township Audubon Society invites the public to attend the monthly club meeting on the third Wednesday of each month at Stark Parks Exploration Gateway, 5712 12thSt NWat Sippo Lake Park. This month’s program at 7 p.m. on November 17 will feature a presentation on turkey vultures by Carrie Elvey of the Wilderness Center, preceded by a 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. meet at the Stark County Park Districts Sommer Wildlife Conservation Center, west side of Sippo. Lake Park, 800 Genoa Ave.NW, where participants will meet Volt, a living vulture who serves as an educational ambassador for Stark Parks.

The Sommer Center has accessible parking and toilets, as well as a landing stage in front of the building. The Exploration Gateway has accessible parking and washrooms, as well as an elevator to take guests to the meeting room on the lower level.