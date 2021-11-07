Entertainment
INTERVIEW: Visit the real locations of “The Sopranos”
Photo: Marc Baron is the guide of the Sopranos Sites Tour. Photo courtesy of the artist / Provided by On Location Tours with permission.
The Sopranos has been back in the news lately thanks to the HBO Max prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, and the original series has proven to be quite worthy of a new generation of fans as well. For newcomers, this expansive drama detailed the personal and criminal struggles of mafia boss Tony Soprano, brought to a memorable life by James Gandolfini. Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Tony Sirico, Steven Van Zandt and more join him in the cast.
Mega fans of the series can take their love to a whole new level with On Location Tours, which offers a “Soprano Visit sites’ in the New Jersey area. The company also offers tours focused on Sex and the City, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel and even one based on classic TCM movies.
The Sopranos Tour sites, which is available every day, passes by many emblematic places of the series, including Bada Bing, Pizzaland, Barone Sanitation and Muffler Man. Fans can even sit in the exact same booth where Tony sat in the show’s last episode (and debate whether that was a fitting conclusion to this family saga). There may even be stops associated with the previous new film, according to press notes.
Recently Hollywood soap box exchanged emails with Marc Baron, the tourist guide of the Soprano Visit of the sites. Baron is a screenwriter and actor, and he also served as a stand-in or double in 13 episodes of The Sopranos. Questions and answers have been edited slightly for style.
What do you personally like about the showThe Sopranos?
Which makes The Sopranos work for me was writing and directing. He dived into the mafia world on a different level, showing these characters with deeper psychological flaws and vulnerability. It was also great for seamlessly transitioning from a violent mob story to a family drama, psychological drama, comedy. It kept you on your toes, trying to see what would happen next.
What are the highlights of the tour?
The strengths of the Soprano The location tour includes Holstens, where the last episode was filmed, and Satin Dolls, aka Bada Bing. Overall, we travel 59 miles and 50 locations, and discuss movie making, cast and character, and more. There are several points where we get out of the vehicle to walk and of course we get inside the Holstens and Satin Dolls. While we have been touring for many years which [it] interesting are our clients, who each bring their questions, thoughts and ideas, and engage in thoughtful conversation about the show and the cast.
Why do you think this series’ fan base is so dedicated (and continues to grow)?
The show provided a new take that’s unlike anything before or since. The mix of style, intrigue and characters draws a large following, some of the most dedicated I have ever seen! This show changed television forever, being the first blockbuster storyline where the anti-hero is the protagonist, opening the doors to breaking Bad and others of this ilk.
What did you think of the previous film?
Frankly, I was disappointed with the prequel. David Chase made it clear that this is not Tony’s origin story, but his own. However, the marketing was about who made Tony Soprano. The film lacked the depth of character and storyline of the series, and lacked shifting gears (drama, comedy, etc.). Let’s face it, the impact of The Sopranos the series was huge and is an elusive bar to hit for any prequel.
By John Soltes / Editor / [email protected]
Click on here for more information on visiting the Sopranos sites.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodsoapbox.com/interview-visit-the-real-life-locations-from-the-sopranos/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]