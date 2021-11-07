INTERVIEW: Visit the real locations of “The Sopranos”

Photo: Marc Baron is the guide of the Sopranos Sites Tour. Photo courtesy of the artist / Provided by On Location Tours with permission.

The Sopranos has been back in the news lately thanks to the HBO Max prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark, and the original series has proven to be quite worthy of a new generation of fans as well. For newcomers, this expansive drama detailed the personal and criminal struggles of mafia boss Tony Soprano, brought to a memorable life by James Gandolfini. Edie Falco, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Tony Sirico, Steven Van Zandt and more join him in the cast.

Mega fans of the series can take their love to a whole new level with On Location Tours, which offers a “Soprano Visit sites’ in the New Jersey area. The company also offers tours focused on Sex and the City, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel and even one based on classic TCM movies.

The Sopranos Tour sites, which is available every day, passes by many emblematic places of the series, including Bada Bing, Pizzaland, Barone Sanitation and Muffler Man. Fans can even sit in the exact same booth where Tony sat in the show’s last episode (and debate whether that was a fitting conclusion to this family saga). There may even be stops associated with the previous new film, according to press notes.

Recently Hollywood soap box exchanged emails with Marc Baron, the tourist guide of the Soprano Visit of the sites. Baron is a screenwriter and actor, and he also served as a stand-in or double in 13 episodes of The Sopranos. Questions and answers have been edited slightly for style.

What do you personally like about the showThe Sopranos?

Which makes The Sopranos work for me was writing and directing. He dived into the mafia world on a different level, showing these characters with deeper psychological flaws and vulnerability. It was also great for seamlessly transitioning from a violent mob story to a family drama, psychological drama, comedy. It kept you on your toes, trying to see what would happen next.

What are the highlights of the tour?

The strengths of the Soprano The location tour includes Holstens, where the last episode was filmed, and Satin Dolls, aka Bada Bing. Overall, we travel 59 miles and 50 locations, and discuss movie making, cast and character, and more. There are several points where we get out of the vehicle to walk and of course we get inside the Holstens and Satin Dolls. While we have been touring for many years which [it] interesting are our clients, who each bring their questions, thoughts and ideas, and engage in thoughtful conversation about the show and the cast.

Why do you think this series’ fan base is so dedicated (and continues to grow)?

The show provided a new take that’s unlike anything before or since. The mix of style, intrigue and characters draws a large following, some of the most dedicated I have ever seen! This show changed television forever, being the first blockbuster storyline where the anti-hero is the protagonist, opening the doors to breaking Bad and others of this ilk.

What did you think of the previous film?

Frankly, I was disappointed with the prequel. David Chase made it clear that this is not Tony’s origin story, but his own. However, the marketing was about who made Tony Soprano. The film lacked the depth of character and storyline of the series, and lacked shifting gears (drama, comedy, etc.). Let’s face it, the impact of The Sopranos the series was huge and is an elusive bar to hit for any prequel.

By John Soltes / Editor / [email protected]

Click on here for more information on visiting the Sopranos sites.