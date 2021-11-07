Rob Thomas wrote his Christmas album with help from Hallmark | Entertainment

Entertainment
Rob Thomas wrote his new Christmas album with the help of the Hallmark movie channel.
The 49-year-old star spent the summer watching the channel and it led him to record his new album, “Something About Christmas Time”.
He told Us Weekly: “I was lucky because during the summer the Hallmark movie chain had its Christmas in July. [marathon].
“So like, I could just leave that all the time, and then I just had to, like, you know, pull out my Christmas DVDs – which I have a lot of – just for a little June and a little in August.”
Rob relished the prospect of making a complete Christmas album.
Discussing his approach to writing the record, he said, “You know, every year it’s Christmas, I’m sitting at the piano at some point, and I’m like, Oh, I want to make a Christmas album. And it’s always too late because if you make a Christmas scrapbook a lot of people don’t realize you have to do it in the summer that way it’s Christmas ready and no one feels Christmas [then].
“So the first thing I had to do was shut everything down here in my studio, cover everything in Christmas lights, keep the Christmas movies on at all times, [and] keep the Christmas mood, like, come and go. “
Rob also revealed that he will be part of the Thanksgiving parade on the Hallmark float.
The singer – who is married to Marisol Maldonado – shared, “I’m a Hallmark movie geek and my wife is from Queens and she’s a Hallmark movie geek And then because of that I’m gonna be in the Thanksgiving parade. on the Hallmark tank. “
