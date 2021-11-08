Gal Gadot on Lynda Carter Joining Upcoming “Wonder Woman” – The Hollywood Reporter





“The three of us are very excited about some things to come Wonder woman 3Franchise director Patty Jenkins teased during the recent DC FanDome, essentially confirming the third installment with herself, titular star Gal Gadot and the TV original. Wonder woman, Lynda Carter. A few days later, Gadot said THR that “it means the world” to her to have Carter on board for the next lap. “First of all, Lynda mentored me from the first moment I was chosen to play as Wonder Woman. She was always there, talking to me, giving me advice and everything. She’s a true champion of what Patty and I did, and it was so awesome that we managed to find the right opportunity to bring her to the last movie and now the third, ”the actress said, referring to the end credits. scene of 1984 which starred Carter. No more details, but she promised their next team: “It’s even better this time. I love her so much. I love him dearly. “ In the meantime, Gadot is on the press trail to promote Netflix’s big-budget action comedy. Red Notice, in which she stars alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. THR caught up with her on the red carpet again hours after it was revealed she was set to join Disney for the live-action update of White as snow, in the role of the evil queen. “I’m very excited to play this amazing, iconic villain and this project is so special and the people involved are so amazing,” she said. “I can’t wait to step into his shoes and stand in front of the world.” .@GalGadot is already in the character of the evil queen for Disney #White as snow pic.twitter.com/yUyOh4cSyE – The Hollywood Journalist (@THR) November 4, 2021 A version of this story first appeared in the November 3 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

