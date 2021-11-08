Bollywood, Loredana Bert: text, video and meaning

Bollywood the new single from Loredana bert, first taken from his new album, Manifesto.

The play produced by Luca Chiaravalli.

Loredana Bert, Bollywood, Lyrics

A little girl and her blue popsicle

There is an afternoon of a lifetime

A sign with the inscription in Turkish

Buy Gucci and eat a kebab

Pedestrian crossings are backbones

The streets are alive and we are animals

And all these people

You don’t have to get upset anymore

You have to stop, sing, dance

And do like in Bollywood

Uoh oh oh oh

We party like in Bollywood

Uoh oh oh oh

Barefoot like in Bollywood

What a fine line there is between chaos and freedom

Your hips are the jungle in the city

A nun and a drug dealer

At the bus stop

There is a strange smell in the courtyards

Like polenta with couscous

A guy writes in chat to a Russian that a bot

I’ve always been happy with this melting pot

And all these people

You don’t have to get upset anymore

You have to stop, sing, dance

And do like in Bollywood

Uoh oh oh oh

We party like in Bollywood

Uoh oh oh oh

Barefoot like in Bollywood

What a fine line there is between chaos and freedom

Your hips are the jungle in the city

Dance, dance, like in a soap opera

Sing, sing, like you’re free

Dance, dance, with the weeping moon

Close your eyes and this ship will become Ganges

Come on a Bollywood

Come on a Bollywood

Uoh oh oh oh

We party like in Bollywood

Uoh oh oh oh

Barefoot like in Bollywood

What a fine line there is between chaos and freedom

Your hips are the jungle in the city

Bollywood, listen to the song

Loredana Bert, Bollywood, official video

By clicking here you can see the official video of the song