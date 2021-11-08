Entertainment
‘Eternals’ opens with $ 71 million, but public response is mixed | Nation
NEW YORK (AP) Eternal, one of Marvel’s most ambitious efforts to expand its superhero universe, has arrived in theaters with around $ 71 million in ticket sales over the weekend, according to studio estimates.
By box office standards of most studios, the openness was enviable. Only three other films debuted better during the pandemic: Black Widow ($ 80.3 million), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ($ 75.3 million) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($ 90 millions of dollars). But for Marvel’s well-oiled hit machine, the launch of Eternals was in some ways a bump in the road in an unprecedented 26-movie streak.
At the start of the weekend, the forecast had been only slightly higher, at around $ 75 million nationally. More concerning for Walt Disney Co. has been the mixed audience response to Chlo Zhao’s 157-minute film about an immortal race of superheroes. The film is the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to rank rotten in Rotten Tomatoes’ overall critical score, with only 47% of reviews considered positive. The audience also gave it a lower rating a B CinemaScore than any previous MCU entry.
But from the start, Eternals was a less set direction for Marvel. By enlisting Zhao, whose Nomadland earlier this year won the Academy Award for Best Picture and Best Director at the Oscars, the comic book factory operated a recognized filmmaker more associated with arthouse realism than a computer generated spectacle. The story also introduces a lesser-known alien class of superheroes, whose existence spans all of human history. With a teeming and diverse cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, and Kumail Nanjiani, Eternals have dared many introductions, including The MCU’s first deaf superhero in Lauren Ridloff and the first ever superhero sex scene ever tried in the franchise.
David A. Gross, who heads movie consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, estimates that Eternals’ negative reception cost him a modest 10% at the box office. He still sees superhero movies as the driving force behind the movie theater revival. The Marvel films represent the first four openings of the pandemic.
“Eternals” is by no means a problem, ”Gross said in an email.“ The movie doesn’t connect like every other Marvel movie, but the box office performance is solid and maintains the standard. October activity.
Eternals, which cost around $ 200 million to produce, opened up significantly overseas, grossing $ 90.7 million in 46 international territories. The film, however, has not been released in China and is not expected to be released in the future, despite being directed by a Chinese-born filmmaker. The previous release of Marvel, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the studio’s first Asian superhero film, has also not received clearance to open in China.
The reasons for the refusal are unclear, but China heavily censors the films it allows to be released. US-China relations have become more tense in recent years. It was also widely noted that Zhao said in an interview in 2013 that China is the place where there are lies everywhere. In April, his Oscar victories were not reported by Chinese state media and did not mention it. have been removed from the internet in China.
The other major novelty of the weekend was Spencer, featuring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. The acclaimed drama, which is set to give Stewart his first Oscar nomination, launched in 996 locations and grossed $ 2.1 million for Neon.
The rest of the weekend’s best draws were leftovers.
In its third weekend release, Denis Villeneuve Dune’s sci-fi epic grossed $ 7.6 million for a cumulative total of $ 83.9 million. Warner Bros., which announced a sequel to Dune, simultaneously released the film on HBO Max.
The entry of James Bond from MGM and United Artists Releasing No Time to Die grossed $ 6.1 million in its fifth weekend of release, bringing its domestic gain to $ 143.2 million. After 31 days exclusively in theaters much shorter than the three months most Bond films had on the big screen before being available in the house No Time To Die will be released on video on demand Tuesday for $ 20 rental .
Estimated Friday-Sunday ticket sales at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.
1. “Eternals”, $ 71 million.
3. No time to die, $ 6.2 million.
4. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, $ 4.5 million.
5. Ron’s gone bad, $ 3.6 million.
6. La Dépêche française, $ 2.6 million.
7. Halloween Kills, $ 2.4 million.
8. Spencer, $ 2.1 million.
10. Last night in Soho, $ 1.8 million
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Sources
2/ https://kdhnews.com/living/ae/eternals-opens-with-71m-but-audience-response-is-mixed/article_df450432-aaa9-5ebb-8326-ddd67c5e3990.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]