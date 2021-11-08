What the actors look like

Animaniacs is back, as are all of the original voice actors who brought Yakko, Wakko and Dot to life, as well as Pinky and the Brain.

The characters inAnimans season 2 may sound familiar; the voice actors of the classic series have returned to their original roles, ready to present more “totally crazyshenanigans. Originally produced for Fox Network’s extracurricular programming before migrating to the WB network, Animans was one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed animated series of the 1990s. The 2020 revamp produced by Hulu proved to be equally high quality, winning a new generation of fans and earning more mentions on social networks than any Hulu Original series to date.

The original Animans, which ran from 1993 to 1998, was produced by legendary director Steven Spielberg as a tribute to the Looney Tunes the cartoons he grew up watching. Animans featured a large set of weird original characters, ranging from the Warner siblings (who were billed as 1930s inkblot animals that meta-cartoons made no sense of) to future conquerors of the Pinky and the world. Brain. The series was a true family production, with slapstick humor and clever satire that children and their parents could enjoy.





Animanshad an impressive ensemble, featuring some of the industry’s most acclaimed voice actors. When Hulu relaunched the series in 2020, it wasn’t long before they recruited the original cast and hired them for another round of duty. The same actors returned for Animans season 2 and will likely return forAnimans season 3.

Rob Paulsen as Yakko Warner, Pinky and various

One of the most prolific voice actors of all time, with over 500 credits on his CV, Rob Paulsen is unique as the voice of two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in two different series. Paulsen played Raphael in the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series in 1987 and continued to voice Donatello in the 2012 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. Paulsen also lends his voice to two of the Animaniacs; the quick Yakko Warner (who is the oldest of the Warner siblings) and the foolish but kindhearted Pinky Pinky and the Brain. He is also remembered as the voice of Carl Wheezer in Jimmy Neutron: Genius boy.

Jess Harnell as Wakko Warner and various

Famous singer and impressionist, Jess Harnell is famous for her ability to impersonate the Four Beatles. Indeed, the voice he uses for Wakko Warner in Animans would have been loosely based on John Lennon. Harnell has worked on over 350 animated and video game productions and voiced both Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon. He is also notable as the only actor to voice two characters in the 2007 Transformers film, providing the voices of Ironhide and Barricade. In addition to returning to play Wakko Warner, Harnell also provides the voice of John Cena in a Animans sketch of season 2.

Tress MacNeille as Dot Warner and Divers

Having first found fame posing as Lucy Ricardo in the music video and audio track for Weird Al’s “Ricky”, Tress MacNeille has become one of the most popular vocalists of all time. MacNeille voiced several characters on The simpsons,Futurama, and Little cartoon adventures. She is the official voice of Daisy Duck and Chip the Chipmunk in all Disney animated productions and has also provided the voice of Gadget in Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers. In addition to playing Dot Warner, MacNeille lends his versatile voice to a security alarm, TV host, and many other minor roles in Animans season 2.

Maurice LaMarche as Le Cerveau and Divers

One of the most famous voice-over imitators, Maurice LaMarche has made his debut in animation and has appeared in more than 350 animated series and video games. Like Tress MacNeille, he dubbed several characters for The simpsons and Futurama, more particularly LT. Kif Kroker and the robot acting Calculon. LaMarche is famous for his impersonation of Orson Wells, who was nicknamed Vincent D’Onofrio in Tim Burton’s 1994 Ed Bois biopic. This print also formed the basis of Brain, the super-genius mouse on Animans, whose plans to take over the world always end in disaster, one way or another. LaMarche is also remembered for playing Egon Spengler in The real ghost hunters animated series, a role he won by attempting to impersonate Harold Ramis’ dry delivery after being ordered not to do so by casting agents. In addition to expressing Brain again, Animans season 2 sees LaMarche voicing many background characters.

Frank Welker as Ralph the Guard and Various

In a cast of legendary voice actors, Frank Welker is perhaps the most legendary, and it’s virtually impossible for any fan of American animation not to have heard of Welker’s work at some point. He is notable as the only actor to voice two different characters for Scooby doo, being the original voice of Fred Jones in the 1969sScooby Doo, where are you? and the official voice of Scooby Doosince 2002. He played the role of Nibbler on Futurama, providing both his speaking voice and the high-pitched growls he made while pretending to be a dumb animal. In the original version Animans, Welker provided the voices of Ralph the Guard and Chicken Boo, among other characters. Welker returned to voice Ralph in Hulu’s Animansbut also provides the voices of various animals and background characters, including a vampire server.

Stephanie Escajeda as Nora Rita Norita and Divers

Stephanie Escajeda is a remarkable new recruit to Hulu’s cast Animans. She gives voice to Nora Rita Norita, CEO of Warner Bros. in the reality of Animans. A ruthless and pragmatic executive, Nora does not readily suffer fools and is precisely the kind of authority figure the Warner siblings enjoy tormenting. Escajeda is perhaps best known for giving voice to Maria in Border town, an ephemeral series produced byfamily guy producer Seth Macfarlane. She also played Ms. Martin in 100 things to do before high school and voiced various characters for The Cleveland Show, Duncanville, and Type of family.

Animaniacs Season 2 Supporting Characters and Who Voices Them

John DiMaggio as Benjamin Franklin:Beloved as both Bender in Futurama and Jake the dog in Adventure time, John DiMaggio plays the role of Benjamin Franklin in a historical sketch where the Warners become his new apprentices and go on a rampage after stealing their inventions.

Danny Jacobs as Miscellaneous:Best known for having replaced Sacha Baron Cohen as King Julian in the various animated series based on the Madagascar films, Danny Jacobs lends his voice to various background actors.

Kari Wahlgren as Divers: Perhaps best known as the voice of Jessica on Rick and mortyand Zatanna inDC Superhero Girls, the versatile Kari Wahlgren voices several background characters in Animans season 2.

