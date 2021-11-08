The Harry Potter actor who debuted in Only Fools and Horses that you forgot was on Game of Thrones

What do Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Only Fools and Horses have in common?

They are all incredibly popular and they all have one actor in common.

But a lot of people don’t even remember he was in all three.

Jim Broadbent has been an actor since the 1980s, when he starred in three episodes of Only Fools and Horses.

The 72-year-old played DCI Roy Slater in 1983, 1985 and 1991.

In the series, Roy frequently tried to trick people who had crossed paths with him.







(Image: Don Smith / Radio Times via Getty Images)



He eventually turned to crime and was jailed for smuggling diamonds, before being blackmailed into leaving Peckham.

Jim continued to establish himself as a character actor throughout the ’90s and starred in the early 2000s films The Bridget Jones Diary and the first installment of the Narnia films.

But most Londoners will recognize him from his iconic role in the sixth and eight Harry Potter films.

He played Professor Horace Slughorn, who is trying to form a club of students whom he deems talented, intelligent or well connected.







(Image: Roberto Ricciuti / Getty Images)



He memorably tried to recruit Harry Potter himself into what was known as the “Slug Club,” and the young wizard used this to learn valuable information from the professor.

But what most won’t remember is that after that he starred in four episodes of Game of Thrones.

The actor played the role of Ebrose, an Archimaster of the Citadel, in seasons seven and eight.





He is known to be more open-minded than other Archimesters and even admitted that the White Walkers could have existed before.

Jim has proven over the years to be one of the best actors in the country, with a BAFTA, Emmy, and OScar among many.

Away from the spotlight, Jim is a happily married man.







(Image: David M. Benett / Getty Images)



He has been with his wife Anastasia since 1987 and is the stepfather to his two sons.

The couple divided their time between Lincolnshire and their north London home.

As if being an award-winning actor wasn’t enough, Jim also wrote a graphic novel and made wooden figurines during his free time.

